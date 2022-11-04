Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for At Least 5 Games Over Tweet

Kyrie Irving said he isn't promoting any antisemitic film. During an interview days ago, the Brooklyn Nets player said he only tweeted about a film, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!" and people keep saying he is promoting it. But according to TMZ , it was said the film "promotes beliefs commonly found among antisemitic and extremist factions of the BHI movement". Kyrie said the other day that he takes responsibility in what he posts, however, the concern is that is still hasn't apologized for his tweet. Even though he pledged $500k to the Jewish community, many feel he owes an actual apology. But Kyrie seems adamant that he isn't apologizing. When being interviewed by news outlets, his thing was why does he have to apologize when he didn't make the documentary. Plus, he says he stands with all walks of life. However, that wasn't enough for his team. The Nets are suspending him for at least 5 games without pay. The Nets said, "We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

Update: Kyrie did apologize to the Jewish community. He posted the apology on his Instagram, stating that he should have given context when he posted the link.