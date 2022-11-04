ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Best Man" To Have it's Final Chapters Streamed

By Cappuchino
 4 days ago

The crew is back for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Of course the 1999 original movie, The Best Man was a rom-com that followed a group of friends as they prepare for their friends' wedding but a book caused a lot of drama. Then there was The Best Man Holiday where we saw some sadness. Now, the crew is gearing up for an 8-episode series that will once again star Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan and well, most of the original cast members. So what kind of drama will the friends encounter? The good news is you get a chance to see it all because the series will be streamed on Peacock on December 22. In the meantime, check out the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqJDw_0iydiU9m00
Photo: Getty Images

