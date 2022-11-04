A Bench Warrant Has Been Issued for Chief Keef
It has been a minute since I heard Chief Keef's name. The Chicago rapper is in more trouble. A California judge has issued a bench warrant for the rapper because he didn't show up for a court date. According to TMZ , Keef had a court hearing for his 2021 DUI case and was a no show. But what's crazy is there was already an outstanding warrant in that case from missing a court hearing. Police were running plates during a routine traffic stop last month and pulled Keef over for driving on a suspended or revoked license and that's when things went downhill. The police realized Keef had an active warrant from the DUI case. Keef was booked and released without bail, but now, the bench warrant is in place for the rapper.
