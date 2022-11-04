Read full article on original website
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
WPBF News 25
28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade
The 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 along the Intracoastal Waterway. About 80 boats will start at the Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina at 6pm and make their way north to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. The event raises money for both Toys for...
Live updates: Nicole turns tropical, hurricane warning issued for Palm Beach County
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
cw34.com
County-by-County closures ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. St. Lucie County. Schools closed Wednesday-Friday. Tax Collector closed Wednesday-Friday. Indian River County.
WPBF News 25
Crews bring in sand for Sandi Tree as storm looms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews were working Monday morning as truckloads of sand were delivered to the West Palm Beach Waterfront for the start ofSandi Tree. Eight to 10 truckloads will be offloaded every single day for the next four days. Tracking Nicole: The latest models, maps. The...
WPBF News 25
'Feel well prepared': Palm Beach County environmental officials survey for beach erosion ahead of Nicole
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Beach was one of several areas along the coastline surveyed by team members Monday. Officials took measurements and photos of the beach. Andy Studt is with Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management. He said they typically do pre-storm prep if they anticipate any type of tropical impact.
wflx.com
Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm
People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
treksplorer.com
Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
allaccess.com
'The KVJ Show' Signs Multiyear Extension For Mornings At WRMF/West Palm Beach
HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH has inked a ‘multiyear’ contract extension with morning stars ‘THE KVJ SHOW.’ For 23 years KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been part of the SOUTH FLORIDA landscape, boasting a ‘Volunteer Army,’ a large group of local fans who volunteer throughout the year for various community projects, and along with their work with 'Little Smiles,' helping kids and families across SOUTH FLORIDA.
WPBF News 25
Full list: South Florida schools cancel classes
Some school systems in South Florida are closing due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Watches and warnings have been issued across our area. All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, and models show Nicole could make landfall on the Treasure Coast on Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a...
WPBF News 25
'We're built for this': Palm Beach County officials monitor to prepare, but not panic
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is monitoringSubtropical Storm Nicole ahead of its possible landfall in the area as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday. All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, and models show it could make landfall on the Treasure Coast Wednesday. Tracking...
cw34.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
wflx.com
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
WPBF News 25
DeSantis, Crist make last-minute campaign stops in Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County
Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist made several last-minute campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday's election. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are we going to make sure on Tuesday we keep it that way? And do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture?" DeSantis asked a cheering crowd at a Boynton Beach warehouse.
cw34.com
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
36 Best & Fun Things to Do in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach is a city in Florida. Take a look to our article of luxury resorts in Florida. Famous for beaches, ocean views, and an active nightlife, West Palm Beach also offers hidden gems for families, friends, and couples. Are you wondering what kind of family-friendly activities are in...
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
insideradio.com
The KVJ Show
Hubbard hot AC WRMF West Palm Beach, FL (97.9) inks a multi-year deal with “The KVJ Show,” comprised of Kevin Rolson, Virginia Sinicki, and Jason Pennington. The morning show has been in the market for 23 years. "We are thrilled that The KVJ Show will continue to wake...
WPBF News 25
What is a subtropical storm?
Subtropical Storm Nicole is headed toward South Florida, with a possible landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County. That leads to the following question: what is a subtropical storm?. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models. A subtropical storm can have the same force as a tropical storm...
WPBF News 25
Boca Helping Hands looking for community support this Thanksgiving
Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is looking for community support this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Inflation is resulting in high food prices and BHH is asking community members to get involved by donating the cost of one meal prep box, $31.48. Turkeys and boxes will be distributed by...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
