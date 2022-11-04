Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist made several last-minute campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday's election. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are we going to make sure on Tuesday we keep it that way? And do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture?" DeSantis asked a cheering crowd at a Boynton Beach warehouse.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO