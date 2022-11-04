ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPBF News 25

28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade

The 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 along the Intracoastal Waterway. About 80 boats will start at the Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina at 6pm and make their way north to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. The event raises money for both Toys for...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Live updates: Nicole turns tropical, hurricane warning issued for Palm Beach County

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

County-by-County closures ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. St. Lucie County. Schools closed Wednesday-Friday. Tax Collector closed Wednesday-Friday. Indian River County.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Crews bring in sand for Sandi Tree as storm looms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews were working Monday morning as truckloads of sand were delivered to the West Palm Beach Waterfront for the start ofSandi Tree. Eight to 10 truckloads will be offloaded every single day for the next four days. Tracking Nicole: The latest models, maps. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm

People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
allaccess.com

'The KVJ Show' Signs Multiyear Extension For Mornings At WRMF/West Palm Beach

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH has inked a ‘multiyear’ contract extension with morning stars ‘THE KVJ SHOW.’ For 23 years KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI and JASON PENNINGTON have been part of the SOUTH FLORIDA landscape, boasting a ‘Volunteer Army,’ a large group of local fans who volunteer throughout the year for various community projects, and along with their work with 'Little Smiles,' helping kids and families across SOUTH FLORIDA.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Full list: South Florida schools cancel classes

Some school systems in South Florida are closing due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Watches and warnings have been issued across our area. All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, and models show Nicole could make landfall on the Treasure Coast on Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

DeSantis, Crist make last-minute campaign stops in Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County

Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist made several last-minute campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday's election. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are we going to make sure on Tuesday we keep it that way? And do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture?" DeSantis asked a cheering crowd at a Boynton Beach warehouse.
FLORIDA STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

36 Best & Fun Things to Do in West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach is a city in Florida. Take a look to our article of luxury resorts in Florida. Famous for beaches, ocean views, and an active nightlife, West Palm Beach also offers hidden gems for families, friends, and couples. Are you wondering what kind of family-friendly activities are in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
insideradio.com

The KVJ Show

Hubbard hot AC WRMF West Palm Beach, FL (97.9) inks a multi-year deal with “The KVJ Show,” comprised of Kevin Rolson, Virginia Sinicki, and Jason Pennington. The morning show has been in the market for 23 years. "We are thrilled that The KVJ Show will continue to wake...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

What is a subtropical storm?

Subtropical Storm Nicole is headed toward South Florida, with a possible landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County. That leads to the following question: what is a subtropical storm?. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models. A subtropical storm can have the same force as a tropical storm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Boca Helping Hands looking for community support this Thanksgiving

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is looking for community support this Thanksgiving to help feed families in need. Inflation is resulting in high food prices and BHH is asking community members to get involved by donating the cost of one meal prep box, $31.48. Turkeys and boxes will be distributed by...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

