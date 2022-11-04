Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners award contract, release fees and provide services
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded a contract, released permissive license fees and provided dog shelter services for a nearby county in October. The contract for the sheriff’s building flooring project was awarded to Westerheide Construction Company for $142,400. Permissive license fees were released totaling $125,370.94 to...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Village Council hires new solicitor
ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a new solicitor and voted on multiple other ordinances and motions during regular meetings on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. The rules were suspended for an ordinance providing for the employment of a solicitor for Anna and the ordinance was unanimously adopted at the Oct. 11 meeting. This means Madison Brinkman is the new Anna solicitor, and her term began on Oct. 1.
hometownstations.com
Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2
Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
Sidney Daily News
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
Sidney Daily News
Culver’s partners with TurkeyTrot organizers
SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant announces that they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5-8 p.m. This marks the 16th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the 12th year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State accepting applications for Peace Officer Training Academy
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Stebbins High School switch to remote learning after staff sickness
DAYTON — Staff illness caused Stebbins High School to have a remote learning day today, November 7th. The school shifts to remote learning when “too many staff/students [are] absent and not enough substitutes for staff coverage,” a spokesperson for Mad River Local Schools informed News Center 7.
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Ohio GOP candidates rally in Lima
LIMA — There are many entities in the federal and state government that make the world go around. The State of Ohio GOP administration joined the Allen County Republican Party luncheon four days before the general election. Each candidate is running for re-election or hoping to fill a new position in Ohio.
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth
DAYTON — Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region. >> Half of Dollar General stores in Montgomery County fail price check. According to court documents,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
$9 million in cocaine seized during traffic stop in Ohio
A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers say they seized $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
