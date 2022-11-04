Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO