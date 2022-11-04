ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Sidney Daily News

Commissioners award contract, release fees and provide services

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded a contract, released permissive license fees and provided dog shelter services for a nearby county in October. The contract for the sheriff’s building flooring project was awarded to Westerheide Construction Company for $142,400. Permissive license fees were released totaling $125,370.94 to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Village Council hires new solicitor

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved a new solicitor and voted on multiple other ordinances and motions during regular meetings on Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. The rules were suspended for an ordinance providing for the employment of a solicitor for Anna and the ordinance was unanimously adopted at the Oct. 11 meeting. This means Madison Brinkman is the new Anna solicitor, and her term began on Oct. 1.
ANNA, OH
hometownstations.com

Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2

Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
Sidney Daily News

Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set

NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Culver’s partners with TurkeyTrot organizers

SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant announces that they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5-8 p.m. This marks the 16th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the 12th year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State accepting applications for Peace Officer Training Academy

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio

LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
OHIO STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager

After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ohio GOP candidates rally in Lima

LIMA — There are many entities in the federal and state government that make the world go around. The State of Ohio GOP administration joined the Allen County Republican Party luncheon four days before the general election. Each candidate is running for re-election or hoping to fill a new position in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Choices plans furniture purchase

SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
PIQUA, OH

