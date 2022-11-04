ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden speaks at Carlsbad-based tech company Viasat

By City News Service
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Joe Biden wrapped up a 19-hour visit to San Diego Friday by speaking at Carlsbad-based technology company Viasat, which will benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act's passage. The bill, passed in August, focuses on increasing production of microchips in the U.S.

Watch Biden's speech below:

The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act of 2022 provides funds to support the domestic production of semiconductors and authorizes various programs and activities of the federal science agencies. It was approved by a 243-187 vote in the House and a 64-33 vote in the Senate.

"The CHIPS and Science Act supercharges our efforts to make semiconductors here in America, those tiny computer chips smaller than a fingertip that are the building blocks for our modern economy, powering everything from smartphones to dishwashers to automobiles," Biden said Aug. 9 when he signed the bill.

"The United States must lead the world in the production of these advanced chips. This law will do exactly that."

Following the late morning speech, Biden is scheduled to leave San Diego early Friday afternoon, bound for Chicago, where he will participate in a political reception.

Biden arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 6:04 p.m. Thursday aboard Air Force 1 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he spoke about student debt relief and participated in a Democratic Party rally.

Biden exited the plane at 6:19 p.m., first shook hands with Gov. Gavin Newsom, then with the rest of the welcoming delegation which also included San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Rep. Mike Levin and Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego.

Biden arrived at MiraCosta College in Oceanside around 7:10 p.m. and spoke for about 45 minutes in an attempt to boost Levin's reelection campaign.

Biden cited various bills passed during his presidency, including the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which included enhancing certain restrictions and penalties on firearms purchases, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and focused on such issues as medical care, climate change and attempts to revitalize American manufacturing.

In response to audience members holding up "free Iran" signs on their cellphones, Biden said, "Don't worry. We're gonna free Iran. They're gonna free themselves pretty soon."

Biden also discussed the mental health challenges of veterans, telling the crowd of more than 1,000 at the college's basketball gym his administration is working on that with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, preceded Biden in speaking, drawing his biggest applause for saying people don't want a second term for former President Donald Trump and that Congress should codify "a woman's right to choose."

Levin is facing Republican Brian Maryott, a former San Juan Capistrano mayor, in Tuesday's election in a bid for a third term representing the 49th Congressional District which straddles North San Diego and South Orange counties.

Levin defeated Maryott, 53.1%-46.9%, in 2020.

Comments / 13

Terrell
4d ago

Biden actually thinks he’s relevant in a positive way, straight delusion. He just nailed the coffin on his candidate. Anything he touches turns to garbage.

Reply(1)
26
Dominick Siragusa
4d ago

This guy is nothing but a puppet! His son is a criminal and should be and will be investigated shortly! I’m sure the Big Guy will be investigated also!! Can’t wait till November 8th to drain the swamp!

Reply
17
Saveyourself
3d ago

Hilarious! Obama took manufacturing out of this country! Trump tried to being it all back.. Why does he need to make a Law for this?

Reply
11
 

