Caterers from Denzel Washington Movie Set Arrested in Cocaine Raid

Well this sounds like it could be a movie itself. Denzel Washington is currently filming The Equalizer 3 in Italy. However, some caterers from the movie set were arrested. According to Radar Online, police raided a few hotel rooms after a catering crew member died from suffering a heart attack while filming and police discovered several baggies of cocaine in his clothing. Police then suspected there were more drugs around the hotel. Italian police found more items containing cocaine. In total, they recovered 120 grams of cocaine from the hotel rooms. There were 2 catering members who were arrested with a third third male catering staff member having had his driver’s license revoked after cocaine was found in his possession. The film’s crew had been in Italy working on the Denzel movie for four weeks prior to the death of the catering vendor and the drug bust. I am pretty sure this shouldn't hold up much of the production for the movie.

Photo: Getty Images