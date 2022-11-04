Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Libertarian Candidates on Alabama Ballot for First Time in 20 Years
Libertarians are back on the ballot in Alabama for the first time in 20 years after a lengthy fight. The Alabama Libertarian Party is fielding 64 candidates in Tuesday’s election, including in the contests for U.S Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and the Alabama Legislature. Libertarians were...
Election 2022: Campaign mailer accuses Republican of attacking Capitol, rankling Alabama Senate race
A direct mail flyer circulating through portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties accuses a Republican Senate candidate of attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, something which the candidate denies. The flyer, sponsored by a group called “M PAC,” shows a picture of rioters scaling the Capitol wall nearly...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
alabamanews.net
Merrill: Moderate Voter Turnout Expected on Tuesday
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects moderate turnout at the polls on Tuesday. He says about 1.65 to 1.84 million people will vote in the general election. That represents a turnout of approximately 45 to 50% of the state’s 3,686,481 registered voters. In Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed is...
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Voters to Decide Whether to Erase Racist Wording, Reorganize State Constitution
The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a change could be in store. Tuesday, Alabama voters will decide whether to remove Jim Crow-era language. It would also reorganize the governing document, which has been amended 978 times and tops over 400,000 words. The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama says the size makes it the longest such document in the world.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
WSFA
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. See below for a number of resources available to voters:. SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE. YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8. VOTER...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Here’s when polls open on Election Day and where your polling place is in Alabama
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Polls will open at 7 a.m. across the state on Tuesday. You can find your polling place here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Sample ballots can be...
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten amendments will also be on the ballot for voters...
atmorenews.com
Nov. 8 General Election
Sheriff’s, governor’s offices up for grabs on Tuesday’s ballot. Escambia County election officials are expecting a moderate voter turnout next Tuesday, November 8, when voters across the state go to the polls to choose, among other races, whether Alabama’s governorship will remain the same and which of three individuals will take venerable Richard Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate.
wbrc.com
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Alabama House candidate Kerry Underwood sued by Tuscumbia business over accounting work
Alabama District 3 House candidate and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is being sued for more than $75,000 in a lawsuit alleging negligence and malpractice, according to court records.
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
Comments / 5