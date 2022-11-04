ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 5

Related
alabamanews.net

Libertarian Candidates on Alabama Ballot for First Time in 20 Years

Libertarians are back on the ballot in Alabama for the first time in 20 years after a lengthy fight. The Alabama Libertarian Party is fielding 64 candidates in Tuesday’s election, including in the contests for U.S Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and the Alabama Legislature. Libertarians were...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Merrill: Moderate Voter Turnout Expected on Tuesday

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects moderate turnout at the polls on Tuesday. He says about 1.65 to 1.84 million people will vote in the general election. That represents a turnout of approximately 45 to 50% of the state’s 3,686,481 registered voters. In Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed is...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama Voters to Decide Whether to Erase Racist Wording, Reorganize State Constitution

The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a change could be in store. Tuesday, Alabama voters will decide whether to remove Jim Crow-era language. It would also reorganize the governing document, which has been amended 978 times and tops over 400,000 words. The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama says the size makes it the longest such document in the world.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. See below for a number of resources available to voters:. SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE. YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8. VOTER...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama

A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten amendments will also be on the ballot for voters...
ALABAMA STATE
atmorenews.com

Nov. 8 General Election

Sheriff’s, governor’s offices up for grabs on Tuesday’s ballot. Escambia County election officials are expecting a moderate voter turnout next Tuesday, November 8, when voters across the state go to the polls to choose, among other races, whether Alabama’s governorship will remain the same and which of three individuals will take venerable Richard Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy