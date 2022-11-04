The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a change could be in store. Tuesday, Alabama voters will decide whether to remove Jim Crow-era language. It would also reorganize the governing document, which has been amended 978 times and tops over 400,000 words. The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama says the size makes it the longest such document in the world.

