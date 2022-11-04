Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Triangle First: Rongorongo’s “Caveman” Is a Hidden Gem of North Carolina Psych Music Past
You Can’t Go Wrong With Rongorongo! is an album name that sounds (delightfully) like a midcentury ad for a novelty toy. It originated as a joke among members of the experimental psych band Rongorongo. The band name references an ancient writing system discovered centuries ago on Easter Island; the band behind it made exploratory Avant-rock in Chapel Hill in the late aughts.
A Preview of The Garbologists’ and a Review of Theatre Raleigh’s Dazzling ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′
Say you know your mail carrier, your grocer, or the farmer at the local farmers’ market well enough to have a conversation with them. Odds are you don’t have the same relationship with the sanitation workers who take away your garbage and recycling each week. Among the essential labor required to keep a community or a civilization viable, sanitation is bedrock. It’s also undeniably a site for social stigma as well.
Jess Williamson on Guardian Angels, Performing as a Duo, and Falling Back in Love with Country Music
Plains | The Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw | Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. When the musicians Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson announced, this past summer, that they’d joined forces as country music duo Plains, it was news that just made gut-level sense, as if it had always been meant to be so. With voices twining in distinctive harmonies—waltzy and twangy, earthy and diaphanous—the pair evokes the familiar, storied sound of decades ago, when Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain ruled supreme.
First Coffee, Then Beer: A New Main Street Bar Aims to Be Durham's "Daily Spot"
For first-time business owners, John and Rosa Paradiso have situated themselves in quite the competitive landscape. The downtown Durham block where they will soon open The Daily Beer Bar already harbors four bars within a 50-foot radius: 106 Main, a neighborhood staple where the drinks are potent and keenly priced; Bar Virgile, a cozy, classy joint with French food and upscale cocktails; Killer Queen, an eclectic watering hole for the wine inclined; and Bad Machines, an esports bar slated to open in coming weeks.
With 'George & Tammy,' Chatham County Line goes to Hollywood
The lengthy résumé of venerable Triangle roots act Chatham County Line includes releasing 10 albums of top-notch string band tunes, penning the unofficial anthem of IBMA’s Raleigh run, and collaborating with the likes of Judy Collins, Steve Martin, and Jonas Fjeld. Now, they can add another line...
In Race for Durham Sheriff, Jocys Touts FBI Experience
This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Maria Jocys was enjoying a successful career with the FBI when she rejected a promotion offer and asked to move back to Durham. Now, after a 24-year career with the bureau, she is running for sheriff in her hometown. “We...
Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors
The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
At Breakaway Carrboro, a Friendly Stop for Cyclists and Pedestrians Alike
Amy Coughlin and Andy Pignatora, owners of Breakaway Cafe and Breakaway Carrboro | Photo by Brett Villena. Whether at home or at work, husband-and-wife duo Andy Pignatora and Amy Coughlin seem to instinctively bring people—and animals, for that matter—together. At home in Chapel Hill, in addition to two...
A New Exhibit Honors the Women Who Shaped Country Music—And Continue to Propel it Forward
Country music is said to revolve around “three chords and the truth.” But the truth is that, despite a progressively diverse roster of talent, the genre’s history has tended to heavily emphasize white men. The Power of Women in Country Music, a new exhibit coming to the...
Dispatches from the 15th Annual West End Poetry Festival
On a bright and blustery fall day that might have brought a smile to the likes of Robert Frost himself, wordsmiths and enthusiasts from all across the state gathered in Carrboro, last weekend, for the annual West End Poetry Festival. At the start of a day filled with nothing less...
Eno River Group Profited by Renting Decrepit Homes to Vulnerable Tenants. Soon, They'll Have No Home At All.
When Jerry Ellis started renting his current residence—a dilapidated cabin on the banks of the Eno River, built in 1905 as a day camp for children with tuberculosis—he was sure that he would live there until he died. It was 2015, and the cabin, one of seven homes...
Durham Fire Officials Denied a Company’s Permit to Burn a Historic Dwelling. The Company Burned It Anyway.
Willie Lee Thompson was swept up in a flood of memories after someone sent him a YouTube video showing a log cabin that had been hidden for more than 70 years under the siding of an old home in East Durham last month. Thompson, an 84-year-old resident of Long Branch,...
Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
Wake County Commits $47 Million to Preserve Affordable Housing
Wake County leaders on Wednesday announced they've secured a $47 million bank loan that will fund efforts to save existing affordable apartments and homes, which have been lost by the thousands since 2019. Raleigh is one of the many cities that is losing affordable places to live as landlords raise...
Quickbait: Tracking the Vote
Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
Candidate Questionnaire: Stormie Forte, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Ms. Stormie Denise Forte. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. The City of Raleigh is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth. Frequently,...
Chapel Hill Weighs Redeveloping a Site That Sits Atop a Coal Ash Pit Despite Warnings
Managing coal ash in North Carolina has long been a sordid issue. Last month in response to the Town of Chapel Hill’s proposal to build on top of an existing 60,000-ton coal ash deposit without removing the coal ash, a group of residents known as Safe Housing for Chapel Hill hosted three of the nation’s top coal ash scientists in a public forum in an effort to educate citizens on the dangers attributed to coal ash.
Raleigh City Council Endorsements
It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
Enfield Mayor Robinson to Speak at Durham's First "State of the South" Conference
Mondale Robinson, the Enfield mayor who garnered nationwide attention and death threats after toppling over a decades-old Confederate monument in his town, will be one of the featured speakers at a two-day “State of the South” conference this week in Durham. Robinson is the fiery, newly-elected mayor who...
Durham’s Sheriff Romped in the Primary, But Winning in November Won't Be As Easy
As he’s campaigning, Clarence Birkhead, Durham County’s first Black American sheriff, touts his decision to ban no-knock warrants, the kind that killed Breonna Taylor two years ago and Amir Locke in February. But Birkhead’s challenger, retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, in her effort to deny the pioneering sheriff...
indyweeknc
NC
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0