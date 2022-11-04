ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

indyweeknc

Triangle First: Rongorongo’s “Caveman” Is a Hidden Gem of North Carolina Psych Music Past

You Can’t Go Wrong With Rongorongo! is an album name that sounds (delightfully) like a midcentury ad for a novelty toy. It originated as a joke among members of the experimental psych band Rongorongo. The band name references an ancient writing system discovered centuries ago on Easter Island; the band behind it made exploratory Avant-rock in Chapel Hill in the late aughts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

A Preview of The Garbologists’ and a Review of Theatre Raleigh’s Dazzling ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′

Say you know your mail carrier, your grocer, or the farmer at the local farmers’ market well enough to have a conversation with them. Odds are you don’t have the same relationship with the sanitation workers who take away your garbage and recycling each week. Among the essential labor required to keep a community or a civilization viable, sanitation is bedrock. It’s also undeniably a site for social stigma as well.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Jess Williamson on Guardian Angels, Performing as a Duo, and Falling Back in Love with Country Music

Plains | The Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw | Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. When the musicians Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Jess Williamson announced, this past summer, that they’d joined forces as country music duo Plains, it was news that just made gut-level sense, as if it had always been meant to be so. With voices twining in distinctive harmonies—waltzy and twangy, earthy and diaphanous—the pair evokes the familiar, storied sound of decades ago, when Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain ruled supreme.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
indyweeknc

First Coffee, Then Beer: A New Main Street Bar Aims to Be Durham's "Daily Spot"

For first-time business owners, John and Rosa Paradiso have situated themselves in quite the competitive landscape. The downtown Durham block where they will soon open The Daily Beer Bar already harbors four bars within a 50-foot radius: 106 Main, a neighborhood staple where the drinks are potent and keenly priced; Bar Virgile, a cozy, classy joint with French food and upscale cocktails; Killer Queen, an eclectic watering hole for the wine inclined; and Bad Machines, an esports bar slated to open in coming weeks.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

With 'George & Tammy,' Chatham County Line goes to Hollywood

The lengthy résumé of venerable Triangle roots act Chatham County Line includes releasing 10 albums of top-notch string band tunes, penning the unofficial anthem of IBMA’s Raleigh run, and collaborating with the likes of Judy Collins, Steve Martin, and Jonas Fjeld. Now, they can add another line...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

In Race for Durham Sheriff, Jocys Touts FBI Experience

This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Maria Jocys was enjoying a successful career with the FBI when she rejected a promotion offer and asked to move back to Durham. Now, after a 24-year career with the bureau, she is running for sheriff in her hometown. “We...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors

The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Dispatches from the 15th Annual West End Poetry Festival

On a bright and blustery fall day that might have brought a smile to the likes of Robert Frost himself, wordsmiths and enthusiasts from all across the state gathered in Carrboro, last weekend, for the annual West End Poetry Festival. At the start of a day filled with nothing less...
CARRBORO, NC
indyweeknc

Jamaica Gilmer's Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni

"There's a saying that you probably remember that says, the West End took care of the West End. And that's the true saying." That's a quote from Donna Mack, 72, on display alongside her portrait in the permanent new exhibition "Elders of the West End" at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park. Mack's portrait looms on the hallway walls, alongside several dozen other portraits and subject quotes—a moving, artfully displayed oral history. The elders photographed range in age from 60 to 94; Mayor Elaine O'Neal, photographed with her sisters, is on the younger end.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Quickbait: Tracking the Vote

Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
indyweeknc

Chapel Hill Weighs Redeveloping a Site That Sits Atop a Coal Ash Pit Despite Warnings

Managing coal ash in North Carolina has long been a sordid issue. Last month in response to the Town of Chapel Hill’s proposal to build on top of an existing 60,000-ton coal ash deposit without removing the coal ash, a group of residents known as Safe Housing for Chapel Hill hosted three of the nation’s top coal ash scientists in a public forum in an effort to educate citizens on the dangers attributed to coal ash.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh City Council Endorsements

It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
RALEIGH, NC
