Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Consulting contract approved for Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council on Monday night approved a consulting contract on the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena that’s under construction. The TEGRA Group will be paid $286,500 for their services. Additionally, the council approved language that allows City Manager Amanda Mack to execute any change orders of...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council rejects land purchase for potential north bypass loop (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–On a split vote, the Watertown City Council rejected a recommendation from the CIty Engineering Department to purchase one acre of land from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for $10,900. City Engineer Heath VonEye says the land, just north of the city limits at 814 26th Avenue...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council approves $175,000 for flood control study (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Monday night’s Watertown City Council meeting generated some lengthy discussion about flood control; not a specific plan for protecting the city from future flooding on the Big Sioux River, but rather whether the city should commit more money to a flood control study. In the end, the...
gowatertown.net
It’s Election Day!
WATERTOWN, S.D.–This is a very important day across the country. It’s Election Day, and in South Dakota there’s plenty to talk about. A governor’s race, legislative races, and ballot questions on marijuana and Medicaid expansion lead the way. The governor’s race is particularly interesting as Republican Governor Kristi Noem faces a challenge from state lawmaker Jamie Smith.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
gowatertown.net
Forecasters watching potential Veteran’s Day snowstorm (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Forecasters are keeping an eye on what could be a Veteran’s Day snowstorm across the upper Midwest this Friday. Kari Fleegel is a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. She says high winds, much colder air, and snow will move into the region Thursday night...
gowatertown.net
Brookings County cattle theft under investigation
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of nine calves from a pasture north of Brookings. The nine calves, worth a combined $10,000, were taken sometime between October 27th and November 5th. The calves are black with either blue or pink ear tags and no...
gowatertown.net
Pickup rollover north of Watertown seriously injures one
WATERTOWN, S.D.–One person was seriously injured Saturday night in a pickup rollover in Codington County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened just after 11 p.m. fourteen miles north of Watertown. The pickup was southbound on 453rd Avenue, which is a minimum maintenance road, near the intersection with...
kvrr.com
Camper Ends Up On Its Roof On I-29 In S.D. On A Very Windy Sunday
ROBERTS CO., S.D. (KVRR) — The nasty wind was likely a culprit in this crash on I-29 in South Dakota. Roberts County Sheriff’s Office posting this photo to Facebook of a camper on its roof. The crash happening Sunday afternoon on northbound I-29 near mile marker 229, blocking...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man faces list of charges after stop near Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was pulled over early Sunday morning near Estelline after a Hamlin County Sheriff’s Deputy caught him driving over 100pmh in a 65mph zone. A DUI investigation was initiated after it appeared the driver was intoxicated. The department says the 33-year-old was arrested for Felony DUI, Driving While License is Suspended, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.
dakotanewsnow.com
PLAYOFF BOUND! SDSU clinches conference title and postseason bid with walkoff win at Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made following pursuit in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people face multiple charges after a pursuit in Roberts County ended in Minnesota Friday evening. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. near Sisseton. The vehicle fled at a high rate and led the deputy on a pursuit towards Minnesota.
Comments / 0