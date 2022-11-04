ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was pulled over early Sunday morning near Estelline after a Hamlin County Sheriff’s Deputy caught him driving over 100pmh in a 65mph zone. A DUI investigation was initiated after it appeared the driver was intoxicated. The department says the 33-year-old was arrested for Felony DUI, Driving While License is Suspended, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO