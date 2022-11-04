ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Shelved’ Producer Counterfeit Pictures Hires Ex-Just For Laughs Comedy Talent Exec Zoe Rabnett

EXCLUSIVE: Shelved producer Counterfeit Pictures has hired long-serving Just For Laughs comedy expert Zoe Rabnett. She takes on the post of Director of Talent and Comedy Development, effective immediately, at the Toronto-based producer. Rabnett recently exited her post as Just For Laughs’ Director of Canadian and International Programming, having spent 14 years at the Montreal-based comedy house. Well-known on the Canadian comedy circuit, Rabnett also worked at Diamondfield Entertainment, where she produced and booked the Rivoli’s famed caberet-style ALTdot COMedy Lounge show for 10 years. While at Just For Laughs, she was responsible for finding and booking comedy talent from Canada and around the...
ETOnline.com

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce. According to multiple reports, the two country stars came to an agreement on Oct. 24 and, per Page Six, signed off on the divorce days later. As part of that agreement, the two have reportedly moved out of their Nashville home and will split the profits from its sale. The exes also reportedly had a prenuptial agreement.
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy