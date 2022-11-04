EXCLUSIVE: Shelved producer Counterfeit Pictures has hired long-serving Just For Laughs comedy expert Zoe Rabnett. She takes on the post of Director of Talent and Comedy Development, effective immediately, at the Toronto-based producer. Rabnett recently exited her post as Just For Laughs’ Director of Canadian and International Programming, having spent 14 years at the Montreal-based comedy house. Well-known on the Canadian comedy circuit, Rabnett also worked at Diamondfield Entertainment, where she produced and booked the Rivoli’s famed caberet-style ALTdot COMedy Lounge show for 10 years. While at Just For Laughs, she was responsible for finding and booking comedy talent from Canada and around the...

9 MINUTES AGO