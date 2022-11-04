Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Frankie Jonas arguably won Halloween 2022. This past month, the youngest Jonas brother trolled his older brother, Joe, by impersonating his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift. The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a...
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Forced to Postpone L.A. Concerts After Coming Down with the Flu
Harry Styles' Los Angeles fans will have to wait to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer live in concert. On Saturday, Styles shared the unfortunate news that he would have to postpone all three of his L.A. performances after coming down with a bad case of the flu. Styles was set...
‘Shelved’ Producer Counterfeit Pictures Hires Ex-Just For Laughs Comedy Talent Exec Zoe Rabnett
EXCLUSIVE: Shelved producer Counterfeit Pictures has hired long-serving Just For Laughs comedy expert Zoe Rabnett. She takes on the post of Director of Talent and Comedy Development, effective immediately, at the Toronto-based producer. Rabnett recently exited her post as Just For Laughs’ Director of Canadian and International Programming, having spent 14 years at the Montreal-based comedy house. Well-known on the Canadian comedy circuit, Rabnett also worked at Diamondfield Entertainment, where she produced and booked the Rivoli’s famed caberet-style ALTdot COMedy Lounge show for 10 years. While at Just For Laughs, she was responsible for finding and booking comedy talent from Canada and around the...
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
ETOnline.com
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement Agreement
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce. According to multiple reports, the two country stars came to an agreement on Oct. 24 and, per Page Six, signed off on the divorce days later. As part of that agreement, the two have reportedly moved out of their Nashville home and will split the profits from its sale. The exes also reportedly had a prenuptial agreement.
ETOnline.com
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
ETOnline.com
Casey Affleck Shares How He Felt About Son Indiana Heading Off to College and Memories of Roadtrips
On the road! Casey Affleck partnered with Haute Living in August 2022 to take a road trip from Los Angeles, California, to Portland, Oregon, in The Polestar 2 and reflected on past excursions he's taken and upcoming milestones in his family. Before the actor, 47, headed on his way, he...
