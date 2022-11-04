Read full article on original website
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
tvinsider.com
‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5 — Cast Announces ‘Right Time to Say Goodbye’ (VIDEO)
Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:. Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023. ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
Manifest Boss Breaks Down 'Powerful' Midseason Finale Moment — and What Happens Next in Final Season
The following contains massive spoilers from the 10th episode of Manifest’s final season (aka the midseason finale). When the lyrical savant Taylor Swift crooned “life is emotionally abusive, and time can’t stop me quite like you did” in “Snow on the Beach,” she was probably referring to the first 10 episodes of Manifest‘s fourth and final season, which were released Friday on Netflix. More specifically, we’re talking about the gut-wrenching final moments of Episode 10, in which Zeke (played by Matt Long) used his empathic powers to absorb Cal’s (Ty Doran) leukemia, thus saving the teenager’s life but sacrificing his own in...
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Star Set for 'Law & Order: SVU' in Rollins-Focused Episode Ahead of Exit
A former Criminal Minds star has booked a guest role in an upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode. Lola Glaudini will star in the Thursday, Nov. 3 episode, reports Give Me My Remote. The episode will feature Det. Amanda Rollins, a month before Kelli Giddish's final episode airs.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
EW.com
'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Is Expecting Twins With Fiancee Johnnie Faye: ‘Double Trouble’
Courtesy of Zachery Ty Bryan/Instagram A full house! Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan announced that he and fiancée Johnnie Faye are expecting twins, one year after their engagement. "2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS! Here we go," the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November […]
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
‘Married at First Sight’: Nate Denies He Hit on Justin During Heated Reunion Fight
Justin and Nate got into an explosive argument during the 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion when Justin made a claim about Nate's sexuality.
Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of 1st Child Via Surrogate: ‘A Beautiful Little Miracle’
Rebel Wilson is a mom! The actress announced she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with the help of a surrogate. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" […]
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
When Do ‘Manifest’s Final Episodes Premiere on Netflix? What We Know About Season 4, Part 2
Warning: Spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1 ahead. Manifest is back, baby. And if you sped through Season 4’s first 10 episodes, you’re likely wondering when you can watch the rest of this gripping story unfold. After its NBC cancelation in 2021, Jeff Rake’s supernatural drama was...
digitalspy.com
Manifest boss teases returning characters ahead of show finale
Manifest season four spoilers follow. Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake has opened up about tying up all loose threads in the show's hotly-anticipated finale. The series was originally axed by NBC but was saved from cancellation when Netflix picked it up last year on the back of a massive fan campaign. Now, it's returned for a fourth and final instalment, split into two parts.
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer Confirms Major Fan-Favorite Return
Rick and Morty is getting ready to return later this month with the final episodes of Season 6, and a new trailer for the final episodes has confirmed that major fan favorite character is making their return to the series! Rick and Morty has been running for such a long time and for so many episodes that fans have been introduced to all kinds of characters through its run. Some of these characters had made such an impact with their debuts that fans wanted to see more of them, and with a greater attention to continuity in the new season there's been more opportunity to bring them back than ever.
