LawdHavMercy
3d ago
lol of course they are... watch something happen and then they start yelling for hate speech laws. if you don't think this is all planned then you aren't paying attention
Guest
4d ago
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING that ANY religion here, in America, has to be afraid of worshipping or their buildings are defaced or WORSE. VOTE BLUE for FREEDOM of religion. 💙💙🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Oddball NJ governors: The strangest of the strange
As New Jersey residents head to the polls, Congressional races top the ballot in New Jersey this year. We won’t elect a new Garden State governor until 2025, but it’s worth a look back at some of the history of the office. The closest race for governor was...
Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
DOJ to send monitors to polling places to prevent voter intimidation
The Department of Justice will be sending monitors to dozens of jurisdictions around the country – including in New Jersey – to prevent voter intimidation or harassment.
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
FBI identifies 'source' of threat to synagogues in New Jersey
A spokesperson for the FBI's Newark office would not comment beyond the agency's statement, which did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.
'A spiritual call to arms’ – as NJ synagogues face another threat, worship becomes an act of defiance
A police barricade outside a synagogue in Newark. The recent threat to New Jersey synagogues is nothing new to congregants. Jewish religious leaders said with threats on the rise in recent years, vigilance has become the norm. [ more › ]
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
NJ Secretary of State warns of fraudulent voting-related texts being sent to Jersey residents
Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s chief election official, is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters. The messages, which appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures, provide inaccurate voter registration information and direct the...
What to watch on Election Day across New York
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. At the top of the ticket this Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul is up against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in a race that’s more competitive than it was ever supposed to be. Hochul’s campaign has jolted awake in recent weeks...
FBI receives ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the office tweeted.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Early childhood division workers blast DOE over scrapped positions
Early childhood workers rallied last week in front of Tweed Courthouse, the DOE’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan, over their employment status. Members of the United Federation of Teachers, the city’s teachers union, called on the DOE to bring back close to 400 social worker and instructional coordinator positions. The workers received notices indicating their positions were scrapped. The workers are still on payroll and can apply for other positions within the DOE.
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
Despite some poor grades, NJ ranks 4th nationally for health of women and kids
On a list of all 50 states, New Jersey ranks No. 4 for the overall health of women and children in 2022. But, according to the rankings released by United Health Foundation, there are quite a few measures that present a lot of room for improvement for the Garden State.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
What Not to Wear at New Jersey Voting Polls on Election Day
Believe it or not, there is a dress code when visiting a New Jersey voting booth. This is not a matter of fashion, but law. Seriously. It doesn't sound like a 'no shirt, no shoes, no service' kind of thing. You can wear jorts, or flip flops, etc. Heck, you can even wear your pajamas if you're so inclined!
