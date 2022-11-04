ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 6

LawdHavMercy
3d ago

lol of course they are... watch something happen and then they start yelling for hate speech laws. if you don't think this is all planned then you aren't paying attention

Reply
2
Guest
4d ago

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING that ANY religion here, in America, has to be afraid of worshipping or their buildings are defaced or WORSE. VOTE BLUE for FREEDOM of religion. 💙💙🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

Reply(2)
2
Related
NJ Spotlight

Hate proliferates as Election Day looms

Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”

TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

What to watch on Election Day across New York

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. At the top of the ticket this Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul is up against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in a race that’s more competitive than it was ever supposed to be. Hochul’s campaign has jolted awake in recent weeks...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
POLITICO

Early childhood division workers blast DOE over scrapped positions

Early childhood workers rallied last week in front of Tweed Courthouse, the DOE’s headquarters in Lower Manhattan, over their employment status. Members of the United Federation of Teachers, the city’s teachers union, called on the DOE to bring back close to 400 social worker and instructional coordinator positions. The workers received notices indicating their positions were scrapped. The workers are still on payroll and can apply for other positions within the DOE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy