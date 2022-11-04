Five Black-owned businesses selling satin products to upgrade your hair care routine

Krystal Dixon / Unsplash

Satin hair care products are booming in popularity on TikTok and Instagram.

Silk and satin help hair retain moisture and natural oils

The use of these products for maintaining healthy textured hair is historically and culturally Black.

For decades, Black people have used silk and satin to tie up their hair, whether it be in the form of a scarf, bonnet, or durag. The benefits are endless – minimizing frizz, preventing tangling, keeping hair hydrated, and overall protecting hairstyles. Other fabrics, like cotton and linen, cause friction by absorbing moisture and natural oils from hair strands, while silk and satin retain them. For this reason, satin and silk scarves, bonnets, durags and pillow cases are popular beauty products in Black culture because of their benefits for textured locks.

These items have not always been regarded as a beauty secret.

Historically, bonnets and scarves donned by Black women have been labeled ghetto , while durags have been deemed unprofessional and criminalized as gangster attire when sported by Black men. But as these products become mainstream through Black creators sharing their nighttime beauty routines online, the use of satin and silk scarves for hair care has been rebranded as a new "hack" by some white celebrities, influencers, and brands.

Social media platforms have a history of discrediting originators, especially content and trends highly popularized by Black culture. Below are five Black-owned brands for all your satin and silk hair care needs.

Courtesy of Beautifully Warm / Instagram

Beautifully Warm's satin-lined beanies and caps

Beautifully Warm sells satin-lined baseball caps and beanies. Founded by Amy and Michael Peters, the couple was inspired by finding a solution to keeping their daughter's head warm in the winter without ruining her hairstyle by wearing a hat. After struggling to find any kid-sized satin-lined hats, Beautifully Warm was created.

Courtesy of A Queenz Den / Instagram

A Queenz Den's adjustable satin bonnet

A Queenz Den is the perfect stop for a nighttime bonnet, With 11 colors to choose from, these satin double-layered bonnets are adjustable and reversible. The company even offers a customization, making these bonnets the perfect Bachelorette party or sleepover gift.

Gwendolyn Cathey

Divine Satin's travel pillow

Sleeping on an airplane shouldn't mean forgoing your hairdo. Divine Satin Hair Pillow is an Etsy shop offering satin travel pillows to support your neck, and your hair, during your next flight. Pillows are available in black, white, and silver.

Mollie Makes

Mollie Makes' silky satin pillow case

Mollie Makes on Etsy offers satin pillow cases in size queen and king. With 16 different color options, you're bound to find a pillow slip that compliments your bedding, and your hair. Plus, satin pillow cases have amazing benefits for the skin, making this item a double-win.

Kin Apparel

Kin Apparel's satin car headrest cover

Anyone with kinky or curly hair is likely to get some frizz in the car – but not from having the windows down. Your car's headrest is perfect for causing friction with your crown. These satin headrest covers from Kin Apparel will keep you breakage and frizz free while on the go.

