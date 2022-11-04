U.S. 64 between Church Street, Raleigh Boulevard closed after 18-wheeler wreck

U.S. 64 eastbound and westbound between the interchanges for Church Street and Raleigh Boulevard is closed in response to a tractor-trailer having overturned earlier this morning.

State Transportation Department spokesman Andrew Barksdale told the Telegram via email the wreck involved a commercial truck and involved explosive material, so the Rocky Mount fire and police departments are involved to develop a plan to safely and carefully clear the wreckage.

Barksdale said that both material and diesel fuel have leaked from the truck and that a specialist in explosives, either from the military or a private company, is going to have to be found to engage in a cleanup.

Barksdale said both directions of U.S. 64 between Church Street and Raleigh Boulevard remain closed indefinitely.

No news release from either the police department or the City of Rocky Mount had been issued as of 9:30 a.m.

A Telegram reporter shortly before 7 a.m. began hearing emergency radio traffic alerting of the wreck.

Motorists using eastbound U.S. 64 had to exit at Church Street and traffic on eastbound U.S. 64 was backed up all the way to the interchange for Benvenue Road.

Police also eventually closed off Atlantic Avenue in the vicinity of U.S. 64.