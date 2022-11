Will the Kansas Jayhawks become the first repeat champions in men's college basketball since Florida in 2006 and 2007? That's among the questions to consider at the tipoff of the 2022-23 season, following a frenzy of transfer movement and the usual spate of NBA draft decisions. Division I's 360-plus teams can now begin the march to the 2023 NCAA tournament, a journey that will end at Houston's NRG Stadium for the Final Four on April 1 and 3. ESPN will be there every step of the way with its 2023 bracket projections, evaluating the current state of the bubble and identifying the top seeds for the game's showcase event.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO