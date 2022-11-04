Russia has denied a report that its forces experienced heavy losses in Ukraine, a rare direct denial of its struggles on the battlefield amid the ongoing conflict. A pro-war blog published a letter on Telegram on Sunday purportedly written by a Russian brigade that detailed how about 300 of the brigade’s soldiers had been killed, wounded or gone missing over a period of four days. The letter slammed commanders in charge of the offensive that led to the hundreds of casualties, blaming them for poor planning.

