Russia pushes back on report of heavy losses in Ukraine
Russia has denied a report that its forces experienced heavy losses in Ukraine, a rare direct denial of its struggles on the battlefield amid the ongoing conflict. A pro-war blog published a letter on Telegram on Sunday purportedly written by a Russian brigade that detailed how about 300 of the brigade’s soldiers had been killed, wounded or gone missing over a period of four days. The letter slammed commanders in charge of the offensive that led to the hundreds of casualties, blaming them for poor planning.
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
Parents get draft letter for lost son in error blamed on bureaucracy
New rescue ship lets off migrants in Italy as others wait
Nearly 90 migrants were allowed to disembark Tuesday from a charity ship in a southern Italian port even as hundreds of others aboard three other vessels awaited safe harbour. Some 234 migrants are aboard that vessel, run by European charity SOS Mediterranee under a Norwegian flag.
