Trump May Announce Presidential Run Days After Midterm Elections, Report Says

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is planning to announce another run for the White House days after the 2022 midterm election, Axios reported on Friday. The publication noted that those close to Trump have been blocking off their calendars for a potential Nov. 14 announcement, which would be followed by “a multi-day series of political events.” A Trump spokesperson did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday morning on the report. It follows tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continuing to escalate as they hold competing rallies in Florida this upcoming weekend. “It doesn’t matter what might be best, Trump is going to try to destroy him,” one adviser told The Daily Beast regarding DeSantis challenging Trump in 2024. “Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to [Ted] Cruz and his wife.”