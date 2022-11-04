ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result

Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
HOUSTON, TX
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach, finalize coaching staff

After rumors and conversations over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have hired Matt Holliday as their new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their 2023 coaching staff on Sunday, with the big news being that former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was hired as the team’s bench coach. Among the rest of the teams new hires include Dusty Blake as their new pitching coach and the Turner Ward as their new hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22

Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy