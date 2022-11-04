Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed
If at first you don’t succeed ... The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot for the Class of 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly,...
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
Yankees have 9 players hitting free agency as off-season officially begins
The MLB World Series is officially over, with the Houston Astros’ victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. That means free agency will begin on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST. The New York Yankees have several players hitting the market. “The MLBPA announced that 131 players are now...
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The World Series Result
Erin Andrews is mostly known for her football coverage, but she has a pretty strong baseball connection, too. The Fox Sports sideline reporter used to call some major baseball events for Fox Sports. This weekend, she shared her reaction to the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. "Awww Dusty Baker....
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary
Bryce Harper may need Tommy John, he will undergo tests within the week to determine whether such surgery is necessary.
Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach, finalize coaching staff
After rumors and conversations over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have hired Matt Holliday as their new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their 2023 coaching staff on Sunday, with the big news being that former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was hired as the team’s bench coach. Among the rest of the teams new hires include Dusty Blake as their new pitching coach and the Turner Ward as their new hitting coach.
Viva El Birdos
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 3, 2022
J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - LF Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B.
Rizzo Officially Opts Out of Contract With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees fueling speculation that a reunion with the Chicago Cubs is possible.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22
Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
Matt Holliday is a St. Louis Cardinal Again – As a Bench Coach
Matt Holliday was just elected into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and now he's back, this time as a bench coach for the 2023 team. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today through their official website who their 2023 coaching staff will include. Here's the roster they shared:. New...
