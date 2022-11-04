After rumors and conversations over the last two weeks, the Cardinals have hired Matt Holliday as their new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their 2023 coaching staff on Sunday, with the big news being that former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday was hired as the team’s bench coach. Among the rest of the teams new hires include Dusty Blake as their new pitching coach and the Turner Ward as their new hitting coach.

