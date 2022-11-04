ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

36-year-old suspect arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit

EL CAMPO, Texas – On Monday morning, the El Campo Police Department, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended 36-year-old Mathew Mayo for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, UUMV, Fail to ID Fugitive and multiple warrants out of other agencies. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office received a call this morning for a stolen...
EL CAMPO, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
GALVESTON, TX
Larry Lease

HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian

Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
HOUSTON, TX

