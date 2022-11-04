Read full article on original website
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Driver of stolen vehicle that led Houston Police on a chase dies after impaled into metal fence
HPD northeast patrol officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a reported stolen gray Honda Accord.
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child.
Click2Houston.com
Teen critically injured after shot near basketball court at southeast Houston community center, HPD says
HOUSTON – Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a basketball court in the southeast side of town Monday, according to Houston police. HPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot next to the court at the Crestmont Community Center...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, fatally shot, run over after intervening in dispute between woman and her boyfriend: HPD
HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and run over while trying to help a woman resolve a situation with her boyfriend, according to Houston police. Andres Eulalio Rodriguez, 21, took his girlfriend’s vehicle following an argument the two had on Saturday, police said. Later on, around...
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
cw39.com
HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
36-year-old suspect arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Monday morning, the El Campo Police Department, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended 36-year-old Mathew Mayo for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, UUMV, Fail to ID Fugitive and multiple warrants out of other agencies. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office received a call this morning for a stolen...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
Police: Man arrested after throwing beer at Sen. Ted Cruz
HPD tweeted that a beer can was thrown at the Senator while he was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St.
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Lone Star Rally in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at Galveston's Lone Star Rally. It happened on Broadway Avenue J at 37th Street. According to police, witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died. One...
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
fox26houston.com
Officer involved shooting reported in Fresno outside 7-Eleven, one man dead
HOUSTON - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Fresno. Reports say shots were fired at 11508 Hwy 6. in Fresno near a 7-Eleven convenience store. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin confirmed that an officer was involved in the shooting where one man was shot. Officials say...
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
La Marque Fire Marshal's office investigating 2 suspected arson-related cases 1 block apart
According to the officials, one home was doused in gasoline, and the second was undergoing renovations before it caught fire early Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire reported in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a fire taking place on the southwest side of the city. According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were called to the 6150 block of the S. Loop E. on Saturday in regards to the flames. Firefighters say they are...
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
