Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO