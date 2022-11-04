Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
PWMania
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
Yardbarker
WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Former Star
She has their eye. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in the last few months and there is nothing to suggest that they are going to calm down. Some of these returns have come out of nowhere with names who never got a serious chance in the company being brought back. That might be happening again as WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back another past star.
wrestlingrumors.net
Injury Update On R-Truth (And It Might Be Very Bad)
That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are one of the few universal problems for wrestlers and there is almost no way around them. No matter how much experience or training a wrestler may have, there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt. That seems to be the case again with a veteran, who could have suffered quite a significant injury earlier this week.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Logan Paul’s Phone Video From Frog Splash To Roman Reigns (This Is AWESOME)
That’s just awesome. There are a lot of ways to film a wrestling match and some of the best involve making the fans feel like they are right there watching things live. It is difficult to figure out how to make it work that well, but every so often you get a special moment that is a lot closer than anything else. That was the case this week in one of the coolest shots you will ever see.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (Nov. 4, 2022)
Welcome one and all to Friday Night SmackDown! Your host tonight is your Friday Night Friar, Hogan. Tonight's program is our go-home edition of a pre-recorded SmackDown, ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event. (The recording was mandatory due to travel time for our blue-brand Superstars). Our official preview had the bare-bones information for tonight. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend against Rey Mysterio. In a No DQ match, Liv Morgan takes on Sonya Deville. And in what should be an entertaining match, Ricochet takes on LA Knight.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
itrwrestling.com
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Return From Injury Revealed
On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Randy Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost a huge title unification match with The Usos. After the bout, Orton and Riddle felt the full force of The Bloodline as they were attacked by not only their opponents but Roman Reigns.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – November 4, 2022
Location: Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Mike Tyson, Tony Schiavone. You might notice an interesting guest star here as Iron Mike Tyson is making another appearance for the company. I’m not sure how well that is going to go, but Tyson is likely going to bring some energy. The big match this week is a special appearance by Katsuyori Shibata as he challenges Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
That’s a big change. There are a lot of titles in WWE and one of them changing hands can make a huge difference to both the company and the wrestlers’ future. Even a short title reign ending can mean a lot and it is always noteworthy when someone wins a championship. That was the case this weekend as a title change hands not long after it was won in the first place.
