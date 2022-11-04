Read full article on original website
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Shootout win in Chicago proves Miami Dolphins are what they haven’t been in years: Exciting | Opinion
For years no decades, the Miami Dolphins fight song heard after a home score has almost been wince-inducing, close to a mockery: “Cause, when you say Miami, you’re talkin’ Su-per Bowl!” Yeah, in the 1970s and maybe the ‘80s.
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins
There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
247Sports
Duke Blue Devils' star freshman duo Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead won't play against Jacksonville
The Duke Blue Devils will be without five-star center Dereck Lively in their season opener against Jacksonville on Monday, according to David Thompson of The Fayetteville Observer. Lively was given a day-to-day tag by head coach Jon Scheyer last week after a calf injury kept him out of a preseason scrimmage. Duke will also be without five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, who is working his way back from a fractured right foot suffered in August.
Chiefs Sound Off After Overtime Victory vs Titans
Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet with the media following Kansas City's 20-17 overtime win.
Allen on arm: “I’ll get through it”
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said that there is “slight pain” in his arm following a strip sack in the final minutes of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but added, “I’ll get through it.” The play came with 1:17 remaining in the game when he was hit […]
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Bears
The Dolphins improved to 6-3 and achieved their second three-game winning streak this season with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
saturdaytradition.com
Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears
Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls
Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Michigan loss
Rutgers took a three-point first-half lead into the locker room but the second half turned out to be all Michigan on Saturday night. The Wolverines stormed out to a 52-17 win, dropping Rutgers to 4-5 on the season. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the highs and lows and here is a complete look at what he had to say.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
In a farewell message, Roquan Smith directly thanks fans, just about everyone associated with Bears besides the front office
As former Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith prepares to make his Ravens debut Monday night, he shared a farewell message to Chicago in which he thanked fans and many others for all their support.
