The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins

There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Duke Blue Devils' star freshman duo Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead won't play against Jacksonville

The Duke Blue Devils will be without five-star center Dereck Lively in their season opener against Jacksonville on Monday, according to David Thompson of The Fayetteville Observer. Lively was given a day-to-day tag by head coach Jon Scheyer last week after a calf injury kept him out of a preseason scrimmage. Duke will also be without five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, who is working his way back from a fractured right foot suffered in August.
DURHAM, NC
News 4 Buffalo

Allen on arm: “I’ll get through it”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said that there is “slight pain” in his arm following a strip sack in the final minutes of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but added, “I’ll get through it.” The play came with 1:17 remaining in the game when he was hit […]
NEW YORK STATE
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)

Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears

Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls

Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Michigan loss

Rutgers took a three-point first-half lead into the locker room but the second half turned out to be all Michigan on Saturday night. The Wolverines stormed out to a 52-17 win, dropping Rutgers to 4-5 on the season. After the game, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the highs and lows and here is a complete look at what he had to say.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

