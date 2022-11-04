Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Patched-together Chelsea at odds with Graham Potter’s wizard eye for a bargain
Injury crisis is exposing a lack of co-ordinated recruitment for a manager whose success has come on a budget
ESPN
Salah stars as Liverpool end dismal away run with big win at Tottenham
Mohamed Salah's first-half brace was the difference as Jurgen Klopp's embattled Liverpool side racked up a 2-1 win at Tottenham in Sunday's big Premier League clash. - Report: Spurs 1, Liverpool 2 | Premier League table | Upcoming fixtures. Salah was nicely set up by teammate Darwin Nunez to score...
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
ESPN
Man United's resounding loss at Aston Villa another step back for Erik ten Hag and Donny van de Beek
BIRMINGHAM, England -- Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League clash at a lively Villa Park, as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the...
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
BBC
Analyis: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool’s indifferent form is reflected in the fact that the win at Tottenham was their first on their travels in the Premier League this season. It is an unlikely stat given the way Jurgen Klopp’s side have steamrollered teams home and away in recent campaigns but the Liverpool manager will hope this vital win will provide further momentum after the Champions League victory against Napoli at Anfield.
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock hopes run makes Needham Market 'hungry for more'
Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock hopes his side's run to the first round of the FA Cup will make them "hungry for more" success in future. The Marketmen, from Southern League Premier Division Central, won four qualifying ties to reach the main draw. But their hopes of further progress were...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
ESPN
Miguel Almiron keeps up scoring streak as Newcastle thrash Southampton
Newcastle United produced another ruthless display in a 4-1 win over struggling Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, with Miguel Almiron bagging his seventh goal in as many games. Quickfire second-half goals from Chris Wood and Joe Willock all but sealed a fourth straight win for Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes...
ESPN
Leicester beat Everton 2-0 to climb out of bottom three
A superb goal on the stroke of halftime from Youri Tielemans and a late Harvey Barnes strike gave Leicester City a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park that lifted them out of the Premier League bottom three on Saturday. The victory moves Leicester, who started the day in 18th...
ESPN
Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third
Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
ESPN
Nottingham Forest snatch late draw against Brentford with Jorgensen own goal
An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-4; West Ham United 4-7-2 West Ham United and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Comments / 0