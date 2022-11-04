ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
SheKnows

Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past

At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’

The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael

Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
FanSided

Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
