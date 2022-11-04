Read full article on original website
Related
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
SheKnows
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
SheKnows
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
‘Survivor’ Spoilers Suggest Producers Aren’t Happy With Season 43
Most 'Survivor' fans are liking season 43 so far, but a spoiler claims that producers are displeased with the season overall.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app
Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook
While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
SEAL Team Boss Explains How CBS’ Fire Country Played Into Tragic Shocker
After SEAL Team's shocking tragedy, the showrunner opened up about how the fate of the CBS drama Fire Country played into it all.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Spoilers: Who Is in the Final 3?
Read on to discover which three teams may make it to the finale of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34, including which pair is the likely winner.
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael
Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Details on Series Revival
Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC, but production on the show did not resume until recently. Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks have finally returned to the Hawaii set to solve more crimes as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins. The show's first four seasons aired on CBS, which originally canceled the show in May. The new season will debut next year.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 7-11: Hope and Thomas Celebrate
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 7-11 reveal that Hope Logan is in a joyous mood following her fashion show.
‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Is Expecting Twins With Fiancee Johnnie Faye: ‘Double Trouble’
Courtesy of Zachery Ty Bryan/Instagram A full house! Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan announced that he and fiancée Johnnie Faye are expecting twins, one year after their engagement. "2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS! Here we go," the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November […]
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0