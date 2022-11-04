ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Alabama-LSU Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Alabama is a nearly two-touchdown road favorite Saturday against LSU.

No. 6 Alabama heads to Baton Rouge to face No. 15 LSU as it attempts to climb back into the College Football Playoff picture.

The Crimson Tide begin a tough stretch to take control of the SEC West with a showdown with the Tigers, followed by next week’s tilt at No. 11 Mississippi .

LSU is 4-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) at home this season and has thrived as an underdog, covering the spread in three of those four games.

The Tigers are almost two-touchdown home underdogs Saturday but are 4-1 ATS as double-digit ‘dogs dating back to 2020.

Alabama has won nine of the last 10 meetings with its SEC rival with an accompanying 6-4 ATS mark over that span which stretches back to 2012.

Alabama vs. LSU Odds

Moneyline: ALABAMA (-654) | LSU (+400)
Spread: ALA -13.5 (-110) | LSU +13.5 (-118)
Total: 56.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-118)
Game Info: Nov. 5, 2022 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Alabama Straight-Up Record: 7-1
Alabama Against The Spread Record: 5-3

LSU Straight-Up Record: 6-2
LSU Against The Spread Record: 5-3

Odds and Betting Insights

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has battled a shoulder injury and has become a long shot to repeat the feat at +3000 odds at SI Sportsbook . Young tossed 47 touchdowns last season but has thrown multiple touchdowns once in three road games this season, while failing to top 213 passing yards twice.

Alabama has only allowed a total of 47 points in the last five meetings between these foes in Baton Rouge (55-17; 29-0; 10-0; 20-13; 21-17), which has resulted in five straight victories. LSU is averaging the 28th-most points (35.1 ppg) in the country and hopes it scores more than 9.4 points - the average against Nick Saban-coached Crimson Tide teams at Tiger Stadium over the last decade.

LSU dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Daniels leads the team in rushing yards (524) and rushing touchdowns (nine) and has displayed strong ball security. The Arizona State transfer has tossed one interception in 236 passing attempts, while completing 69.9% of his passes.

If the Crimson Tide have any hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs, they need a statement win Saturday against Brian Kelly and LSU. The question is: Can they get it in prime-time in front of a raucous Tiger crowd?

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

