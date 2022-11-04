Paolo Banchero's old tweet perfectly explains how much he hates the Golden State Warriors.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic got their second win of the 2022-23 NBA season with a huge game against none other than the reigning, defending champions Golden State Warriors. The young Magic team has shown very interesting things during the first weeks of competition, although their record can say other things.

They have something interesting in their hands, and led by the talented Paolo Banchero , they can make some noise in the future. He was the second-best player on the team scoring-wise, dropping 22 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Only Jalen Suggs scored more points than the 2022 No. 1 overall pick .

This was the sixth defeat the Warriors got this season, worsening their crisis against a team that should have been a lot easier for them. Well, it seemed like Paolo was ready to face the Dubs, and he had extra motivation to beat them.

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

Just like many of us, Banchero grew up while the Warriors dynasty formed and established in the league. During the mid and late 2010s, everybody wanted to join the Dubs, and Banchero couldn't stand that. An old tweet from 2018 shows how much the player hated the Warriors.

He reacted to the report of DeMarcus Cousins joining Dubs Nation, using a short but direct phrase to express his disdain for the Warriors.

"I hate the warriors with a passion bruh," Banchero, who was 16 at the time, tweeted.

He finally had a chance to go against those Warriors he hated so much, and the good news is that he beat them. So far, Paolo has been the best rookie this season. Benedict Mathurin has shown interesting things too, so this race can be very entertaining for fans.

The Orlando Magic aren't expected to compete for anything this year or the next two or three, but they have a terrific group of players that can do a lot soon. On the other side, the Warriors are struggling to find their best form, and they need to find answers soon if they want to turn things around.