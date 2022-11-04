ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

presidiosentinel.com

64th Annual Las Posadas Takes Place at Heritage Park in Old Town San Diego

Join us for the 64th Annual Las Posadas event in Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego which takes place at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 at 2454 Heritage Park Row. Presented by the Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Trolley Tours, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site, Las Posadas (“the inns” or “the lodgings”) is a centuries-old Mexican celebration. The event represents the several nights Mary and Joseph, accompanied by a flock of shepherds and angels, sought shelter at different inns in Bethlehem.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Balboa Park’s colorful annual craft sale!

We’re fast approaching the holidays. So it isn’t surprising that the City of San Diego’s AgeWell Services had their big senior craft show today in Balboa Park!. I’m fascinated by human creativity. So it was a treat to slowly wander about the two outdoor courtyards at the Casa del Prado, looking at everything.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

THE Party in the Park Event Raises More than $1M

The San Diego Automotive Museum raised more than $1M at is annual THE Party in the Park event on October 8. Proceeds of the event will benefit vocational education programs for at-risk youth. Held at the San Diego Automotive Museum, this year’s event, themed “Vroom!”treated more than 500 guests and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
OCEANSIDE, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Spend Small Business Saturday Downtown Carlsbad November 26th

Come celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Village on Saturday, November 26, 2022 as we boost awareness and support for our local small businesses. Enjoy shopping specials, discounts, and merchant hospitality as you “Shop Small.” Nearly every locally-owned store in the area will participate in the “Shop Small” campaign “Small Business Saturday.”
CARLSBAD, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Local Business to Give Away $5,000 to Community Toward Thanksgiving Meal this November

CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying and selling, appraising and consignment, will give away $5,000 in gift cards to the local community this November to help provide Thanksgiving meals. Over the past 20 years, CashCo has given away 2,000 turkeys to San Diego families through its annual Turkey Giveaway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Dr. Chan’s 14th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back set for Nov. 10

Dr. Curtis Chan is smiling with great expectations for his 14th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). In 2021, the drive was a sweet success collecting 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies. He was able to deliver over 10,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and three churches in the area.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger

Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
MURRIETA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List

Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA

