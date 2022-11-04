Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into weekend fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Saturday morning structure fire in Ross County is being investigated as arson. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with township firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 300 block of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Chillicothe
Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to a structure fire shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports, smoke was coming from the two-story home along Western Avenue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Guardian could not independently confirm is the home was occupied at the time of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injuries reported in Pickaway Co. crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel have responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. along Huber-Hitler Road near the intersection of Route 56. According to first responders, both vehicles suffered heavy damage. The Guardian could not independently confirm the extent...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 1 person seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Hilltop Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue around 2:32 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
ycitynews.com
Authorities searching for missing teen
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Jacob William Finley, 17-years-old, has been missing since Friday, October 28. According to Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, Finley has not been seen since leaving Maysville High School on Friday,...
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
sciotopost.com
One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash
MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Vehicle Rollover in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:30 pm on Monday. According to our reporter on the scene, the single-vehicle crash occurred when it looks like the driver lost control went off the roadway, and rolled onto its top. Crash is in the area of Darby Creek road...
One critical after car crashes into cable barrier in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a car crash Saturday evening in the northern portion of Franklin County, per the sheriff’s office. FCSO states that just after 11 p.m., someone driving a silver Cadillac ATS south on Interstate 270 in Blendon Township lost control, went off the road and crashed […]
Ohio woman charged for stealing car while its driver is being arrested: Prosecutor
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together
Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
myfox28columbus.com
Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
Ironton Tribune
EMS director, girlfriend arrested for domestic violence
COAL GROVE — The executive director of operations of the Lawrence County EMS and his girlfriend were arrested on Saturday on domestic violence charges. Robert “Mac” Yates was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Juanita Devers was also arrested for...
Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
Columbus police investigate two overnight shootings on south, east sides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have started to investigate two shootings that happened overnight Sunday within 40 minutes of each other on the south and east sides of the city. 12:04 a.m.: Two men shot in Southern Orchards Shortly after midnight, CPD officers near the 900 block of Parsons Avenue heard several gunshots. The […]
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
One transported with minor injuries after three-vehicle accident in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a three-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Corridor G and Angel Terrace. One person was transported to the hospital, Metro says, but their injuries were minor. Responders included the city of Charleston’s police department, fire department and EMS crew.
