Clark Alan Alsleben, age 54, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation for Clark will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 A.M., 2 hours prior to the service all at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, Minnesota. Funeral Service for Clark Alan Alsleben and his brother Mark Henry Alsleben (who passed away on October 12, 2022) will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

ARLINGTON, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO