State Cross Country Results…Two VB teams qualify for state
Saturday, Nov 5-State Cross Country Meet….Local top 20 finishers:. Class 2A Girls: Isasbelle Schmitz, Hutchinson-State Runner up. Mayer Lutheran 3 Cleveland 0…ML seeded 2nd will play Ely on Thursday in State. Annandale 3 WM 2…Annandale seeded 3rd will play Rush City on Thursday in State.
Joann Schmidt & Allen Schmidt
Joann Schmidt, age 88, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Hector, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Allen Schmidt, son of Joann, age 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Hector, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Colorado Springs. Celebration of Life for Joann and Allen will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., at the Glencoe City Center in Glencoe. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Clark Alan Alsleben
Clark Alan Alsleben, age 54, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation for Clark will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 A.M., 2 hours prior to the service all at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, Minnesota. Funeral Service for Clark Alan Alsleben and his brother Mark Henry Alsleben (who passed away on October 12, 2022) will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Marian Stuewe
Marian Stuewe, age 97, of Cologne, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Private funeral services to be held. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minnesota.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Litchfield Suffers Severe Injuries
A pedestrian suffered severe injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Litchfield Friday night. The State Patrol says 21s-year-old Jordan Peterson was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says a car driven by a 33-year-old Litchfield woman was traveling westbound on Highway...
Victor Proeschel
Victor Proeschel, age 86, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Friday, November 4th, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
An Albany man died in a one-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at just after 7:30am, they received a call reporting a one-vehicle rollover with someone possibly pinned underneath the vehicle on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township, northwest of Clearwater.
Rev. Herman R. Hannemann
Rev. Herman R. Hannemann, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Carole, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and will continue Friday, November 11, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
Alcohol Involved in Renville Co Pickup Crash/No Injuries
Renville County Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash northeast of Hector Saturday night. At 11:46pm the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Apple iPhone®’s Crash Detection system, which reported a significant crash near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 490th Street, which is about 2 miles northeast of Hector.
