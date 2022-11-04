Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Joann Schmidt & Allen Schmidt
Joann Schmidt, age 88, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Hector, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Allen Schmidt, son of Joann, age 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Hector, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Colorado Springs. Celebration of Life for Joann and Allen will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., at the Glencoe City Center in Glencoe. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Rolls Into State Playoffs
The Maple Grove football team remained unbeaten following a 54-21 rout of Forest Lake, giving the Crimson a section title and a berth into the state playoffs for a second straight year. Maple Grove scored 23 points in the final 4:51 of the second quarter to break open a close...
gustavus.edu
Football Wins Shootout at St. Olaf 49-37
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Gustavus football team secured the MIAC Northwoods Division No. 2 seed Saturday with a 49-37 win at St. Olaf. The Gusties improve to 6-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAC, and finish 3-1 in the division, and are set to host Skyline Division No. 2 seed Augsburg next Saturday during the MIAC championship week.
kduz.com
Clark Alan Alsleben
Clark Alan Alsleben, age 54, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visitation for Clark will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 A.M., 2 hours prior to the service all at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, Minnesota. Funeral Service for Clark Alan Alsleben and his brother Mark Henry Alsleben (who passed away on October 12, 2022) will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
kduz.com
Marian Stuewe
Marian Stuewe, age 97, of Cologne, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Private funeral services to be held. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minnesota.
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
Missing endangered teen: Madison Sellers, 16, last seen in Blaine on Nov. 3
BLAINE, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an "endangered" missing Twin Cities teenager.Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen leaving a Blaine residence on Nov. 3 at 6:35 a.m.Blaine police say her last known location was the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis, where she was using public transportation. She is also known to regularly visit Brooklyn Park and Roseville.Sellers stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or the Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
Rosemount High School cancels classes Monday due to sewage backup
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Students at Rosemount High School are being sent home Monday due to a sewage backup.The school posted an alert to its website, saying classes are canceled for the remainder of the day. A bus driver from the district tells WCCO that drivers are being called in to take students home. Details are limited.
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
KEYC
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In May of this year, Bounce Town in Mankato announced that it would be closing its doors. Six months later those doors reopened, still in its original location next to the River Hills Mall. “When we were closed I still ran into people in the community who...
kduz.com
State Cross Country Results…Two VB teams qualify for state
Saturday, Nov 5-State Cross Country Meet….Local top 20 finishers:. Class 2A Girls: Isasbelle Schmitz, Hutchinson-State Runner up. Mayer Lutheran 3 Cleveland 0…ML seeded 2nd will play Ely on Thursday in State. Annandale 3 WM 2…Annandale seeded 3rd will play Rush City on Thursday in State.
willmarradio.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Litchfield
(Litchfield MN-) A Litchfield man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Litchfield Friday night. The state patrol says at 10:27 p.m. Friday 21-year-old Jordan Peterson was struck by a car traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching Gorman Avenue. Peterson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was a factor on Peterson's part. The car driver, 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was not hurt.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Sightlines of Lake Minnetonka, This Marvelous Home in Excelsior, MN Seeks $7,995,000
The Home in Excelsior is a luxurious home loaded with great attention to design & unique details throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 6377 Cliffwood Cir, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,627 square feet of living spaces. Call John C Adams – Compass – (Phone: 612.269.9438) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Excelsior.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Bethel University News
From the Pub to the Pulpit
As a new Christian, David Sorn S’07 found his calling to ministry in college while helping grow and lead a weekly Bible study at a pub. Knowing he wanted to forge a strong base in scripture and theology before launching a ministry career, Sorn was drawn to Bethel Seminary. After planting and growing Renovation Church in Blaine, Minnesota, Sorn strives to foster a community that delves deep into scripture and brings new people to Christ.
KEYC
Pick of the litter: Frisco
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
KARE 11
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic just competed on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. See how he did
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Eric Ahasic of Minneapolis. Ahasic — who works as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — went from a fan, to contestant, to 6-time Jeopardy! champion. Now he can add a Tournament of Champions (ToC) semifinalist to the list.
Comments / 0