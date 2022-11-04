Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
marshallradio.net
Fulda man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County Sunday afternoon
The Minnesota State Patrol reports one man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover incident Sunday afternoon. in Murray County. At approximately 5:22 Sunday afternoon, a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Slayton Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled. The driver of the Grand Prix, 31-year-old Adam Welling of Fulda received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Murray County Hospital. The report notes Welling was not wearing his seat belt. Assistance was provided by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Police Department, Murray County Ambulance, and Murray County Fire Department.
willmarradio.com
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0