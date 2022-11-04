ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Mike D’s Wife Tutoring Eddie’s 14-Year-Old

By Lauren Smith
 4 days ago
Mike D’s wife is tutoring Eddie’s 14-year-old with math and science.

Eddie explained that she came over to his house last night to help his son who is struggling with math and science. She would hold up flash cards that he needed to answer correctly. Eddie couldn’t get over how smart she is. She said she always loved learning these topics in high school.

Eddie said he is paying her, and Lunchbox is surprised to hear that because he thought she was just doing it to be kind. She’s probably offering a better price than most tutors are right now, because they can get expensive. She’s also offered to tutor other show members kids, but Eddie is the only one who has taken her up on it so far.

