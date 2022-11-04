ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Indiana Pacers (3-5) welcome the Miami Heat (4-5) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Heat vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pacers are coming into this game having won 2 of their last 3. Their most recent performance was a 116-109 road loss Monday to the Brooklyn Nets. This will be their 1st game home following a 5-game road trip.

Indiana is led this season by G Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 21.9 points and 9.4 assists per game. Rookie G Bennedict Mathurin has also been a stud, averaging 20.4 points.

The Heat have disappointed so far this season and will be without their leading scorer, F Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG) All-Defensive C Bam Adebayo could also miss Miami’s lone road game before returning home.

Miami will call on G Tyler Herro more this game as he sits 2nd on the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 per game. The Heat struggle offensively, ranked 26th in points per game.

Heat at Pacers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:46 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Heat -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Pacers +133 (bet $100 to win $133)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Heat -3.5 (-112) | Pacers +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Heat at Pacers key injuries

Heat

  • C Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable
  • F Jimmy Butler (hip) out

Pacers

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Heat at Pacers picks and predictions

Prediction

Pacers 115, Heat 110

PASS.

I like the Pacers here, but I think I’d feel more comfortable taking the points.

BET PACERS +3.5 (-108).

Simply put, without Butler on the court, the Heat take a huge hit on both sides of the court and may not be a better team in general.

The Pacers have a rising star, Haliburton, a rim protector in C Myles Turner and a sharpshooter in G Buddy Hield. That is a solid and diverse collection of talent.

The Heat are deep, but replacing Butler’s production on an already-struggling offense is easier said than done. Miami sits 19th in net rating. Indiana is 21st. Also, Indiana is 1st in offensive rebounding rate while Miami is just 16th in defensive rebounding. The extra opportunities should be there for the Pacers.

The Heat are just 1-2 on the road this season and are just 2-7 ATS on the season. They haven’t lived up to the hype, and considering they’re missing Butler, I’d back Indiana here.

LEAN UNDER 228.5 (-110).

Despite the rebounding woes for Miami, the lack of Butler should pose a large threat to its offense. The Heat already sit 26th in pace, so they want the game slow.

These teams are a combined 8-9 O/U this season.

