Amy’s Son Has Championship Football Game Coming Up

Amy’s son, Stevenson , football team is headed to the championship game and the coaches asked for the parents to volunteer to hold the blocking pads, even calling out the moms to help too!

Amy is wondering if she should volunteer or not. She obviously wants to support her son and his team but is worried she’ll get hurt since some of the players are huge. It’s also something she’s never done before so she’s not sure what to expect. The show agrees the coaches probably wouldn’t put the parents in a situation where they would get too hurt. Even if she gets hurt a little, she should still do it to help her son's football team! If she does it, she’ll record it for the show.