Read full article on original website
Related
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
Parents get draft letter for lost son in error blamed on bureaucracy
New rescue ship lets off migrants in Italy as others wait
Nearly 90 migrants were allowed to disembark Tuesday from a charity ship in a southern Italian port even as hundreds of others aboard three other vessels awaited safe harbour. Some 234 migrants are aboard that vessel, run by European charity SOS Mediterranee under a Norwegian flag.
Comments / 0