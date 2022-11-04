ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Navy vet pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scheme

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVEa4_0iydUvvr00

A Navy veteran has pleaded guilty to filing false claims to obtain $2 million in benefits from an insurance program that compensates service members who suffer serious and debilitating injuries on active duty.

Christopher Toups, who at the time of his crimes was a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 in federal court in San Diego, California, admitting that he and others participated in a scheme to file false claims to obtain unearned benefits from the Traumatic Servicemembers Group Life Insurance Program. Toups personally obtained about $400,000.

“The theft of military healthcare dollars directly ‎harms service members and taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a release. “This fraud was costly for the U.S. Navy, and now for this defendant.”

Toups pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, admitting that from 2012 to at least December 2015, he conspired with his then-spouse Kelene McGrath, Navy Dr. Michael Villarroel, and others to obtain money from the federal government by making claims for life insurance payments based on exaggerated or fake injuries and disabilities.

“Fraudulently filing claims for unearned TSGLI benefits diverts compensation from deserving service members who suffered serious and debilitating injuries while on active duty,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebeccalynn Staples with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Western Field Office. “Worse yet, this defendant actively recruited others into the scheme to feed his greed for compensation he did not deserve.”

In addition to submitting his own TSGLI claims based on fake injuries and disabilities, Toups encouraged numerous current or former Navy servicemembers to submit claims and sometimes told them to provide medical records to McGrath.

McGrath, a nurse, falsified or doctored medical records to exaggerate or fake injuries, according to the release. Villarroel certified that he reviewed the records and determined activities of daily living were lost or impaired and consistent with the claimed injuries as required for claims to be processed and qualify, at times supporting the determination by falsely stating he interviewed the claimant. Villarroel also, at times, provided others’ medical records for McGrath to use in fabricating claims.

Toups admitted that he encouraged recipients of claim payments to give him part of the money, sometimes characterizing it as a “processing fee.” McGrath and Villarroel received part of the kickback depending on their involvement in the claim. Toups paid Villarroel in cash and by cashier’s check.

At times, Toups and other conspirators conducted financial transactions in amounts under $10,000 to evade perceived financial reporting requirements.

According to court records, some of Toups’ co-defendants were part of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One, based in Coronado, California. Toups was a chief petty officer construction mechanic.

Ronald Olmsted and Anthony Coco, who each entered guilty pleas earlier this year, were previously sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino. Olmsted was sentenced to four months in prison followed by four months of home detention to be served as part of three years of supervised release. Coco was sentenced to four months of home detention to be served as part of three years of probation.

Toups is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb 3, 2023.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy