Propositions 26 and 27 are two opposing sports betting initiatives on the ballot for this General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. “California Proposition 26, Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative (2022)” on Ballotpedia states that Proposition 26 would legalize dice, roulette games, and sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks in California for people 21 years of age or older. A 10% tax would be imposed on the profits generated from sports betting at licensed racetracks, where 15% of this revenue will be distributed to the Department of Health for problem gambling and mental health research, another 15% to the Bureau of Gambling control, and the last 70% to the General Fund.

