Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
DeLeo sends No. 10 Clearview to South, Group 3 field hockey final in shutout win
Darian DeLeo only makes it look easy. No one knows better than the Clearview senior just how hard scoring any goal in field hockey is, much less one in a South Jersey Group 3 semifinal. DeLeo scored the only goal as the top-seeded Pioneers — No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20 — beat No. 12 Ocean City 1-0 to advance to a sectional title game on Thursday against No. 7 seed Moorestown.
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Cherry Hill West repeats as South Jersey, Group 3 champs
Last year, they were the underdogs nobody saw coming. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey: West Deptford shuts Haddon Twp down to book spot in South 1 finals
It certainly didn’t take West Deptford very long to get adjusted to playing in a new group. After moving away from Group 2 for the first time this season, the Eagles have made the most of their first run against Group 1 competition. Now the team needs just one more win to make this first run a championship run.
Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game
There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
Olivia Marthins OT goal gives Haddonfield semifinal win over Seneca
Haddonfield sophomore Olivia Marthins has spent countless hours working on her backhand and it paid off in the most opportune of times. Marthins’ backhanded shot from an angle to the left side of the near post, 3:32 into the first overtime, gave sixth seeded Haddonfield a 4-3 win over seventh seeded Seneca in a South Jersey Group 2 field hockey semifinal.
Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore
The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
In a much better place mentally, Coates leads the way as Salem reaches CJ1 final
Jahki Coates needed a break. It didn’t matter that it was late in the regular season, that he was a four-year starter at quarterback.
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell to miss season opener vs. Columbia as knee injury drags on
Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell has yet to recover from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month and will not be available for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opener against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday, the program announced prior to the contest Monday. While the injury is...
Rutgers breezes to easy win over Columbia in season opener (PHOTOS)
Rutgers breezed to a dominating 75-35 win Monday vs. Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the season opener for the men’s basketball team. Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double to pace the Scarlet Knights. From the 1:48-mark in the first half, the Scarlet...
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on season opener: ‘We did a lot of things right’
Coquese Washington smiled as she walked on the court after Rutgers’ 73-68 win over Hofstra in Monday’s season opener at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Her first game as head coach was finally in the books. There may have been some rough runs, but Rutgers was clutch down the...
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Why Rutgers’ season-opening blowout win over Columbia is encouraging for Scarlet Knights
Rutgers basketball’s season-opener against Columbia went the way these games are supposed to go: the high-major team beating the breaks off of the visiting low-major program and cruising to an easy victory. But those who have seen the Scarlet Knights (1-0) struggle on opening day in recent years know...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run-game issues, lack of carries for Gavin Wimsatt
In its last two losses to Minnesota and Michigan, Rutgers (4-5) has struggled to run the ball — and that might be putting it lightly. Rutgers had three rushing yards on 12 carries when the fourth quarter started against Michigan on Saturday. Which means the Scarlet Knights were averaging nine inches on the ground. Against Minnesota, Rutgers rushed for an average of 2.3 yards per carry, bringing its two-game rushing total to 62 yards on 40 attempts.
Pleasantville, NJ, Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 Saturday evening. Somers Point Police said in a release that the biker was in a collision with a vehicle driven by Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City. Coppin was not injured.
Previewing Rutgers basketball’s season, reviewing football’s loss to Michigan (PODCAST)
It is crossover season in Piscataway. As Greg Schiano and his football program prepare for a road game against Michigan State coming off a heavy loss to No. 4 Michigan last Saturday, Steve Pikiell and his hoops squad have gotten their season underway with a blowout win over Columbia on Monday.
Camden announces $36 million road improvement project near port
Residents say they've been asking the city to address the problem since the 1980s.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0