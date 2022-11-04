ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

DeLeo sends No. 10 Clearview to South, Group 3 field hockey final in shutout win

Darian DeLeo only makes it look easy. No one knows better than the Clearview senior just how hard scoring any goal in field hockey is, much less one in a South Jersey Group 3 semifinal. DeLeo scored the only goal as the top-seeded Pioneers — No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20 — beat No. 12 Ocean City 1-0 to advance to a sectional title game on Thursday against No. 7 seed Moorestown.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game

There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Olivia Marthins OT goal gives Haddonfield semifinal win over Seneca

Haddonfield sophomore Olivia Marthins has spent countless hours working on her backhand and it paid off in the most opportune of times. Marthins’ backhanded shot from an angle to the left side of the near post, 3:32 into the first overtime, gave sixth seeded Haddonfield a 4-3 win over seventh seeded Seneca in a South Jersey Group 2 field hockey semifinal.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore

The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run-game issues, lack of carries for Gavin Wimsatt

In its last two losses to Minnesota and Michigan, Rutgers (4-5) has struggled to run the ball — and that might be putting it lightly. Rutgers had three rushing yards on 12 carries when the fourth quarter started against Michigan on Saturday. Which means the Scarlet Knights were averaging nine inches on the ground. Against Minnesota, Rutgers rushed for an average of 2.3 yards per carry, bringing its two-game rushing total to 62 yards on 40 attempts.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy