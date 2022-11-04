Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home, ready to put up. "Which I...
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect Monday for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State. A storm surge warning is in effect for Palm Beach County. According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole...
Subtropical Storm Nicole strengthens Tuesday as it approaches Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the 7 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained...
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole
Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don’t panic
Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don’t panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter
D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day. Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students. Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations,...
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach
An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
Deputies searching for missing man with autism last seen in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man. Joshua White, 41, was last seen in West Palm Beach on Nov. 3. Officials said White is autistic and requires insulin for his medical needs. Anyone with any information about Joshua White is urged to...
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an elderly man...
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
UPDATE: Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo has been identified. Boynton Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say appears to be lost and disoriented. The man in the photo is currently at a Boynton Beach fire station with police and fire...
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive. Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach, deputies said. The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office...
2 attorneys vying for Palm Beach County School Board seat
After more than 20 years serving on the Palm Beach County School Board, Dr. Debra Robinson is not running for re-election, leaving her seat open for a new member to join the school board. The district represents Riviera Beach and other areas of the county, and two local attorneys want...
