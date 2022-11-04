ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Subtropical Storm Nicole strengthens Tuesday as it approaches Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening on Tuesday as it pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the 7 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is located 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained...
FLORIDA STATE
Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole

Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
INDIANTOWN, FL
Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don’t panic

Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don’t panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter

D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day. Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students. Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole

Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach

An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive. Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital

One man died at a hospital Saturday after he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach, deputies said. The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
2 attorneys vying for Palm Beach County School Board seat

After more than 20 years serving on the Palm Beach County School Board, Dr. Debra Robinson is not running for re-election, leaving her seat open for a new member to join the school board. The district represents Riviera Beach and other areas of the county, and two local attorneys want...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

