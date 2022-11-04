ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss

Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
Tennessee makes list of top contenders for five-star edge rusher

A highly ranked Tennessee target who recently visited the Vols for the second time since June included them on his list of favorites Tuesday morning. Five-star Class of 2024 edge rusher Eddrick Houston of Buford (Ga.) High School announced his top 10 college choices in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that Tennessee is one of four SEC schools he's strongly considering.
Top 10 schools for 247Sports Composite five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston

Buford (Ga.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge Eddrick Houston dropped his Top 10 on Tuesday morning. The program’s the blue-chipper is highest on include Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Tennessee. “I chose these schools because of the community, academics, and athletics,” Houston...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's loss to Georgia

ATHENS — No. 1 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) lost to No. 3 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) 27-13 on Saturday night. In the Vols' first loss of the season, UT's offense struggled mightily while the defense struggled to get off the field on third down at times. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown reacted live from Athens following the game to how Georgia's crowd impacted the game and much more.
How Notre Dame Bullied Clemson Into Submission

You could see it; you could feel it. As the Irish began imposing their will on No. 4 Clemson en route to an emphatic 35-14 victory in Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night, the obvious unveiled itself. The Irish beat the Tigers to a pulp. “There are NFL players all over...
Irish Access: Behind the Scenes of Notre Dame's win over Clemson

Notre Dame defeated Clemson, 35-14, this past Saturday night inside Notre Dame Stadium. On Tuesday, Fighting Irish Media dropped their latest "Irish Access," which is a behind the scenes look at the win. You'll see video inside the locker room before, during and after the win. You'll see the speeches...
