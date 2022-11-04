ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents' Trick to Get Baby to Stop Crying Is… Unconventional

By Nicole Pomarico
 4 days ago

But if it works, it works!

The phase where it seems like your baby is crying all of the time is a pretty short one, all things considered, but when it's happening, it feels like forever . We can all remember feeling like we'd be willing to do just about anything to get our baby to stop crying. And of course, we've all done some things we never thought we'd do just to be able to hear ourselves think again.

That's why we're probably not as surprised as we should be by this unconventional parenting hack that's making the rounds on TikTok. These parents shared the strange thing they do to get their baby to stop crying, and we're amazed that it actually works!

This mom filmed what happened when her baby, Harrison, was having a meltdown, and in a million years, we could not have guessed what this dad was about to do next. He put the baby on top of the fridge and held him there, and amazingly, the crying stopped immediately.

"It stops him every time. He loves to be up high. He loves to be above everyone," Mom said, cracking up.

What we really want to know is how they figured out that this works so well. Did one of them put him on top of the fridge in desperation during a crying fit one night?

Whatever works... and the fellow parents commenting on the video certainly seem to get it.

"I think it's because he's seeing the world from a new perspective and it intrigues him enough to stop the crying," one person wrote.

We'll never judge what a parent does to retain any amount of sanity during their baby's witching hour. Maybe this is worth trying with your own kids?

