Watch This Adorable Infant Put Herself Down for a Nap

By Nicole Pomarico
 4 days ago

She’s on autopilot.

When it comes to napping, all kids are so different. Some will fight you tooth and nail to go down for that nap, and many toddlers start refusing to take one at all way earlier than their parents might hope they would. But for some babies and toddlers, getting that daily nap in is crucial — when the time comes around, they're ready.

It definitely sounds like we can count this little lady in for that group. One mom on TikTok shared a video of her daughter putting herself down for a nap , and is it okay if we say we're a little jealous about how smoothly this process must go?

This baby girl was tired , y'all. She was playing on the floor of her room when she grabbed her paci and her blanket and cuddled up on her tummy right there on the floor, just waiting for her mom to grab her and put her in the crib. It looks like this nap was something she was definitely looking forward to that day. How cute is she?

In the comments, Mom called her a "sleeping queen," admitting that she'd stay in her crib all day if she could — and clearly, baby knows best when it comes to that nap time routine.

"She knows I know she knows she can do it better without me. Her face expression just confirms it," Mom wrote.

People couldn't help but gush in the comments over this video, with one person adding, "Finally a baby that doesn’t cry because they’re sleepy."

We're glad this mom knows how lucky she is to have a baby who loves sleeping so much. They don't all come like that!

