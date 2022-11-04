ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'SNL' host Amy Schumer mocks Ye

Comedian Amy Schumer called out Kanye West in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and a sketch showed former President Donald Trump pleading his case to get back on Twitter.
Page Six

Why Meghan Markle is rethinking her parenting style

Meghan Markle is rethinking the way she should parent her and Prince Harry’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet, so they can be more “self-sufficient.” The Duchess of Sussex came to the conclusion after chatting with Ariel Investments co-CEO, Mellody Hobson, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Archetypes” Spotify podcast. Hobson, who grew up with very little money, shared a story about how she found an orthodontist – and even got the doc to offer her a payment plan – all on her own when she was in sixth grade. “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy