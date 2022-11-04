Read full article on original website
See what Anderson Cooper found in his mom's things after her death
Anderson Cooper discusses how grieving his mother spurred the idea for the new CNN podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
'SNL' host Amy Schumer mocks Ye
Comedian Amy Schumer called out Kanye West in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and a sketch showed former President Donald Trump pleading his case to get back on Twitter.
Alanis Morissette explains bowing out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
"You Oughta Know" why Alanis Morissette didn't perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Why Meghan Markle is rethinking her parenting style
Meghan Markle is rethinking the way she should parent her and Prince Harry’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet, so they can be more “self-sufficient.” The Duchess of Sussex came to the conclusion after chatting with Ariel Investments co-CEO, Mellody Hobson, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Archetypes” Spotify podcast. Hobson, who grew up with very little money, shared a story about how she found an orthodontist – and even got the doc to offer her a payment plan – all on her own when she was in sixth grade. “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s...
Paramount took a risk keeping 'Top Gun' grounded for two years. It was this year's biggest hit
"Top Gun: Maverick" was never going to be an easy sell.
