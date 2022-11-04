Meghan Markle is rethinking the way she should parent her and Prince Harry’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet, so they can be more “self-sufficient.” The Duchess of Sussex came to the conclusion after chatting with Ariel Investments co-CEO, Mellody Hobson, on Tuesday’s episode of her “Archetypes” Spotify podcast. Hobson, who grew up with very little money, shared a story about how she found an orthodontist – and even got the doc to offer her a payment plan – all on her own when she was in sixth grade. “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO