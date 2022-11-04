Kyrie Irving issues apology to the Jewish community: 'I am deeply sorry'

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for a period of at least five games on Thursday night, in part because he passed up an opportunity to issue an unqualified apology to the Jewish community in another chaotic press session earlier that day.

Adam Silver said in an earlier statement that he was disappointed Irving did not apologize, and the commissioner is set to personally meet with Irving next week.

After the Nets’ announcement was made, Irving offered an apology on his Instagram page.