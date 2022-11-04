Read full article on original website
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Jerry Garcia’s Long-Lost Pipe Unearthed in San Francisco
When it comes to beloved and iconic musicians, the objects associated with them tend to be musical in nature. When David Gilmour wanted to raise money for charity, for instance, he auctioned off his guitar collection — rather than, say, a selection of t-shirts or coffee mugs. But every iconic musician is different, and, more importantly, has different things in their own personal mythology.
PopSugar
10 Facts About the Real-Life Hotel That Inspired "The Shining"
Did "The Shining" scar you for life the first time you saw it? Yeah, same. The classic horror movie has everything that could possibly creep you out and force you to run under your covers with no intention of ever resurfacing: supernatural forces, the slow-burning insanity of main character Jack Torrance, and, most importantly, an isolated hotel in the mountains as the backdrop for the terror that ensues. If only you could visit the Overlook Hotel and feel the bone-chilling energy of the movie for yourself . . . oh wait, you can.
“Meet Me in the Bathroom” Doc Chronicles the End of an Era for the Music Industry
On a Zoom call last week, Will Lovelace apologized for the fact that he and his fellow documentary director Dylan Southern might sound, in his words, a little “wooly-headed.” Their upcoming movie Meet Me in the Bathroom, a cinematic version of the oral history book of the same name from 2017, had its premiere in Los Angeles the night before.
7 of the Best Found Footage Horror Movies to Watch in 2022
Not all found footage horror movies are created equal. But the best ones, like 'Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield,' are pretty terrifying.
Marvel Fans With Money to Burn Can Now Buy Their Very Own Infinity Stones
Superhero fans with deep pockets can now own a replica version of six real life Infinity Stones, the shiny, powerful relics that are prominent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel announced the collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con in July, and the first batch of the “Reality Stones” will be available for purchase on November 15. Red rubies are the star of the first release, and 300 will be available, each priced between $1,500 and $20,000.
Android Headlines
HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year
Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
If You Like Peanut Butter, You’ll Dig This Broth-Free Ramen Recipe
As New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells once referred to it, mazemen is “ramen without the slurp” and has traditionally never been “more than a sideshow act, the one-armed ax-catcher of the ramen circus.”. Served without broth and dependent on other sources for its flavor, mazemen-style...
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
