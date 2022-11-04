Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion. It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves. FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money. The jackpot got...
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
Shelby County D.A. supports legalizing marijuana in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Arkansas residents get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. District attorneys from Tennessee gathered at 201 Poplar on Monday afternoon and said that they want Arkansas voters to pass this. The use of recreational marijuana is illegal in Tennessee. But if that...
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
theadvocate.com
Nation's 1st riverboat casino, which sank in Mississippi River, found amid low water levels
The first riverboat casino to open in the United States and Biloxi now sits in the mud in Memphis as the waters of the Mississippi River recede. To see the fate of the Diamond Lady on Facebook — covered in muck as she emerged from where she sank a year ago — is a sad end to her story.
WBBJ
UT Vols take on Memphis Tigers in historic game for Jackson’s ballpark
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Baseball Stadium hosted two guest baseball teams to hit it out of the ballpark. “I’m pretty pumped,” said fan Zach Polk. “I know a lot of people are since the lines are split into threes, so everybody is looking forward to coming out here. I’ve been playing baseball my whole life, and I enjoy the game. It’s always fun to see some place like this bring a lot of people here. It’ll be a good game today.”
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
2 hurt in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
97X
Davenport, IA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0