Memphis, TN

WREG

DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.  For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WBBJ

UT Vols take on Memphis Tigers in historic game for Jackson’s ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Baseball Stadium hosted two guest baseball teams to hit it out of the ballpark. “I’m pretty pumped,” said fan Zach Polk. “I know a lot of people are since the lines are split into threes, so everybody is looking forward to coming out here. I’ve been playing baseball my whole life, and I enjoy the game. It’s always fun to see some place like this bring a lot of people here. It’ll be a good game today.”
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Friday night. Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Police say a man and a woman were taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. According to police, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
