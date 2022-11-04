Read full article on original website
Millions to receive latest cost-of-living payment
Eight million people on low incomes who receive certain benefits will start getting the second instalment of a targeted cost-of-living payment. The £324 payment would be made directly into bank accounts between now and 23 November, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said. Those who qualify via tax...
Sandhurst tree warnings ignored by council, say residents
Warnings about a tree that toppled into gardens during Storm Claudio were ignored by a council, residents have claimed. The tree crashed into fences in Sandhurst, Berkshire, having previously damaged houses when a branch came off in September. Resident Debbie Smith said Bracknell Forest Council had made an "error of...
Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said. Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number...
Planned electric vehicle charging area at Colnbrook dropped
Funds from a scrapped park and ride scheme will not be used to create a new electric vehicle charging point area in Slough. Slough Borough Council had planned to create a 100-space electric vehicle and hydrogen refilling hub for heavy goods vehicles at Colnbrook, near the M4. However, the Local...
Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said. The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday. Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway...
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
