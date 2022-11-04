ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woking wait on loanees ahead of FA Cup clash against Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Woking will be hoping recent loan additions Jahmari Clarke and Bryant Bilongo are given permission to play in the FA Cup clash with Oxford.

Oxford are boosted by the return of suspended pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin.

Taylor has completed a three-match ban and Bodin has served his two-game punishment so both will come into contention.

The U’s will be hoping they get permission to play loanees Lewis Bate and Kyle Joseph from their respective parent clubs.

Forward Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and midfielder Oisin Smyth all continue their recovery from injury.

