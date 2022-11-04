ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Don't let vein disease stop you in your tracks

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The effects of weight gain on your heart

HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation. Meet with an Optimal specialist to find the root cause of your weight gain and how to fix it fast. Plus, receive an extra month free with any customized program to get you through the holidays guilt-free.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ways 2 Save: 4 rules for saving the most money at liquidation stores

HOUSTON – We know you are paying more for just about everything these days. As we get into the holiday shopping season, we are looking for ways to help you save money on items like toys, bikes, home goods and more. There are different types of liquidation stores all over the Houston area and if you go by a few rules, you might be able to save even more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball

Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
TOMBALL, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day

Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so. Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable. Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

City Place Launches Neighborhood Farmers Market - The Woodlands

North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of each month beginning November...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

"Pawn Stars Do America"

HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The long road to counting votes in Harris County

HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation

HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
HOUSTON, TX

