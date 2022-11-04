Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
A rare total lunar eclipse will be visible in Houston sky tonight
The moon will appear a copper red during the phenomenon early Tuesday morning.
Ways 2 Save: 4 rules for saving the most money at liquidation stores
HOUSTON – We know you are paying more for just about everything these days. As we get into the holiday shopping season, we are looking for ways to help you save money on items like toys, bikes, home goods and more. There are different types of liquidation stores all over the Houston area and if you go by a few rules, you might be able to save even more.
Texas Litter Control opens resale shop in Tomball
Texas Litter Control opened a resale shop in Tomball on Oct. 1. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Texas Litter Control’s Resale Shop opened Oct. 1, the organization confirmed in an email. Located at 28437 Business 249, Tomball, the shop accepts donations of goods of all kinds, including decor, furniture, kitchen products, kids' toys, clothes, shoes and bedding. The profits from the resale shop go to help animals in the community. 832-799-2040. www.texaslittercontrol.org.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
thepostnewspaper.net
Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day
Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
City Place Launches Neighborhood Farmers Market - The Woodlands
North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of each month beginning November...
Houston residents in 3 different zip codes report issues with power outages
CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress has been home for Brett and Joyce Basford for decades but recently they've noticed their power going on and off. “It’s just frustrating," said Joyce Basford, a CenterPoint Energy customer. Frustrating because the machine they use to sleep needs power. “I’ll tell you, the...
"Pawn Stars Do America"
HOUSTON — For the first time, the “Pawn Stars” are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects in the new 8-part series “Pawn Stars Do America.”. Each two-hour episode follows Rick Harrison,...
The long road to counting votes in Harris County
HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
What is osteosarcoma? Doctors share insight on type of bone cancer Mayor Turner was treated for
HOUSTON — Doctors in the Texas Medical Center are shedding more light on the type of bone cancer Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was treated for over the summer. During the annual State of the City event on Wednesday, Mayor Turner revealed he underwent treatment for osteosarcoma. Mayor Turner said...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Eyes on the election: Texas will have federal and state election observers
HOUSTON — There will be extra sets of eyes in Harris County on Election Day. The Department of Justice will be sending election observers. That’s in addition to the Texas attorney general task force and the Secretary of State’s office, which is sending its own inspectors to monitor the vote.
The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation
HOUSTON — The Iron Sommelier competition takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Tickets are available at ironsommelier.org. The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
