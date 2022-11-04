Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
Michigan high school football: Cass Tech avenges loss to Southfield A&T with 25-14 win
Detroit Cass Tech got an early jump on Daylight Saving Time in the Michigan high school football playoffs. The Technicians evoked shades of state title runs in 2011, 2012 and 2016 as they turned back the clock with a 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon over host Southfield A&T in a Division 1 district final to avenge a season-opening 56-54 loss. ...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Immersive King Tut Opens at the Harmonie Club in Downtown Detroit
Immersive King Tut, a multi-media art exhibition, opens today at the Harmonie Club at 267 East Grand River in downtown Detroit. The historic building recently hosted Immersive Van Gogh. The […] The post Immersive King Tut Opens at the Harmonie Club in Downtown Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fentanyl kingpin who authorities say kept hubs across the United States, including in Novi, pleaded guilty last week. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used a PlayStation box to track drugs to one of 41-year-old Maurice Montain McCoy Jr.'s hubs. According to federal authorities, a PlayStation...
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
michiganradio.org
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday. The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester. Police responded to the complex after receiving...
The Flint Journal
Suspect in assault that led to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man accused of choking a man who was driving is a former Michigan State University football player and WWE wrestler, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The alleged assault led to a fatal hit-and-run when another passenger fled the vehicle, authorities said. It all...
